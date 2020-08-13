PSU's Poreda, Hale honored for academics

PLATTSBURGH — Jimmy Poreda and Mitchell Hale of the 2019-20 Plattsburgh State men's hockey team have been named Krampade All-American Scholars, as announced by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
A rising senior goaltender, Poreda earned Krampade All-American Scholar honors for the second consecutive season. Hale, a rising sophomore forward, is a first-time honoree.
Due to the effects of COVID-19 on actual grades in the spring, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for the 2019-20 honorees. To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester and participated in 40 percent of their team's games.
On the ice, Poreda played to a 10-10-3 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average in 24 games played (all starts) in 2019-20. Hale tallied two goals and eight assists for 10 points during his rookie season.
Plattsburgh State completed the 2019-20 season with a 10-14-3 overall record and a 6-8-2 mark in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play. The Cardinals made their 29th consecutive SUNYAC Tournament appearance and reached the tournament's semifinal round.
