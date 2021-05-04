PSU's Guzzetta named All-SUNYAC honoree for women's lax

CORTLAND — Sophomore midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta (East Islip, N.Y./East Islip) of Plattsburgh State has been selected to the 2021 All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Lacrosse Third Team, as announced Tuesday by the conference office.
Guzzetta became just the second All-SUNYAC honoree in the program's three-year history. She led the Cardinals in scoring this season, tallying 16 points on 13 goals and three assists, and she also tied for the team lead in ground balls with 20.
Guzzetta also controlled 20 draws and caused nine turnovers. Her top offensive performance of the season came on April 22 at Potsdam, tallying five points on three goals and two assists, while her top defensive performance of the year came against the Bears the day before, as she scooped up five ground balls and caused three turnovers in Plattsburgh State's first-ever SUNYAC victory.
For her career, she has 24 points on 20 goals and four assists, 41 draw controls, 32 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers.
SUNY Brockport's Heather Conklin was named the SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year, SUNY Geneseo's Caitlyn Merkel was tabbed as the SUNYAC Defensive Player of the Year, Brockport's Logan Hibbard was picked as the SUNYAC Rookie of the Year and SUNY Cortland's head coach Carissa Medeiros and assistant coach Sydney Teeter were selected as the SUNYAC Coaching Staff of the Year.
