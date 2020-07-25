KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recent graduate Jeremy Eisenman and senior Matt Bernhard of the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team have each been named to the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court, as announced by the NABC.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athletes must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows: academically a junior or a senior and a varsity student-athlete; a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year; must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution and a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
Eisenman graduated this past spring with a 3.83 GPA, majoring in computer science.
Also a four-time State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll honoree, he enjoyed a career year this past season, averaging 7.3 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent (34-of-87) from 3-point range.
Eisenman netted a career-high 18 points on two occasions during the 2019-20 season: once against St. Lawrence University on Nov. 19 and again at SUNY Geneseo on Jan. 31.
Bernhard, a three-time SUNYAC Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll honoree, carries a 4.00 GPA as a biomedical sciences major.
He played a critical role as a 3-point threat in 2019-20, shooting 42.6 percent from distance on 23-of-54 shooting.
Bernhard averaged 5.2 points per game and also shot 46.9 percent (38-of-81) from the floor.
He netted a career-high 17 points on two occasions in 2019-20, both of which came during the Cardinals' road trip at Oswego State and SUNY Cortland on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, respectively.
Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas.
Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game.
The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches.
All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes.
The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education.
