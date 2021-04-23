PSU women's lax wins second game in as many days

POTSDAM – Junior attacker Allie Vangas (Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y./Cornwall) set the single-game program record in points and matched the single-game program record in goals scored, as the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team defeated North Country rival SUNY Potsdam for the second time in as many days, this time winning by a 17-10 final at the Maxcy Turf Field on Thursday afternoon in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action.
Vangas finished with eight points on seven goals and an assist, bettering the former program record for points in a game (7 – 7 goals) set by senior midfielder Frankie Porcaro (Bellport, N.Y./Bellport) on April 22, 2019 against Castleton University. Furthermore, her seven goals matched Porcaro's total from that Castleton game, and the pair now shares the single-game program standard in the statistical category.
The Cardinals finished with a 32-24 edge in shots and a 27-23 margin in ground balls, while each team controlled 15 draws. Plattsburgh State went 18-for-25 on clears, while Potsdam went 13-for-20.
Plattsburgh State rises to 2-5 overall (2-5 SUNYAC) with the win and wraps up its 2021 season on Monday, April 26, when it hosts No. 18 SUNY Cortland at 2 p.m. Potsdam falls to 3-8 overall (0-7 SUNYAC) with the loss and closes out its season on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. against SUNY Oneonta.
The Cardinals never trailed in the contest, with junior attacker Emily Caoili (Lagrangeville, N.Y./Arlington) firing the opening salvo 5:55 into the game on a pass from sophomore midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta (East Islip, N.Y./East Islip) before Guzzetta tallied on a feed from first-year midfielder Jordan Kowalski (Westfield, Mass./Westfield) to take a 2-0 lead. Potsdam countered with goals from graduate student attacker Alli Stark (sophomore attacker Julia Blair assist) and sophomore attacker Anita Reitano to tie the score at 2-all, but the Cardinals clapped back with a five-goal spurt, which included three goals from Vangas (one of which was a woman-up goal) and two markers from Porcaro. Vangas and sophomore attacker Katie Kallamni (Baldwin, N.Y./Baldwin) earned assists during that surge.
Potsdam started to mount a rally, with freshman midfielder Lindsey LaDue (Reitano assist), senior midfielder Keira Thacker (Stark assist) and junior attacker Macy Reid (Stark assist) all scoring to pull within 7-5, but Guzzetta scored on a pass from Caoili with 4:41 left in the opening stanza to give Plattsburgh State an 8-5 advantage heading into halftime.
The momentum swung fully into the Cardinals' favor during a 1:53 stretch that spanned the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half where Plattsburgh State successfully kept Potsdam off the board down two players due to yellow-card infractions. To boot, Vangas scored woman-down during that stretch to pin Plattsburgh State to a 9-5 advantage and then scored woman-up just more than a minute later. Freshman midfielder Novaleigh LeGrow found the back of the net for the Bears before Vangas, Guzzetta (Caoili assist) and sophomore midfielder/defender Caroline Noia (West Nyack, N.Y./Clarkstown South) (Guzzetta assist) staked the visitors to a 13-6 cushion.
Reid notched a goal for the Bears midway through the period, while Porcaro and sophomore defender/midfielder Emma McLaughlin (Northport, N.Y./Northport) each scored to put Plattsburgh State up, 15-7. Junior midfielder Calena Rodriguez and Reitano each scored woman-up goals to draw Potsdam within 15-9, but Porcaro and Vangas each added insurance markers down the stretch. Reitano's goal with one second remaining in regulation spelled the 17-10 final.
Vangas' eight points on seven goals and an assist keyed the Cardinal attack, while Guzzetta tallied a career-high five points on three goals and two assists. Porcaro scored four times, while Caoili registered a goal and two assists. McLaughlin paced Plattsburgh State on defense and in the possession game, controlling seven draws, causing four turnovers and scooping up three ground balls. First-year defender/midfielder Janey Adams (Wynantskill, N.Y./Averill Park) collected a team-high six ground balls.
For Potsdam, Reitano had four points on three goals and an assist, while Stark finished with three points on a goal and two assists. Defensively, LeGrow posted seven caused turnovers and seven ground balls, while LeGrow and Rodriguez each controlled six draws.
Junior goalie Alexa Cassidy (Warwick, N.Y./Warwick Valley) earned the win in net for the Cardinals, making 10 saves, while sophomore goalie Netta Terrance stopped nine shots in the loss for the Bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.