PSU women's hockey names captains

PLATTSBURGH — The No. 1-ranked Plattsburgh State women's hockey team has announced that forward Annie Katonka, forward Madison Walker and defenseman Erin McArdle have been named captains for the 2020-21 season.
KATONKA
Katonka, who is entering her senior season in 2020-21, has been named a team captain for the first time after serving as an alternate captain in 2019-20.
This past season, she tallied 21 goals (team high), 20 assists, 41 points (team high), nine power-play goals and five game-winning goals over 26 games played.
In addition, Katonka was a First-Team CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Division III All-American for the second consecutive year, the 2020 Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) Player of the Year, an All-NEWHL First-Team selection and a two-time NEWHL Player of the Week.
Leading a high-powered Plattsburgh State offense that ranked second in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey in goals per game (4.85), Katonka ranked second nationally in points per game (1.58), third in power-play goals, sixth in goals per game (0.81), tied for sixth in game-winning goals and tied for 18th in assists per game (0.77).
She eclipsed 40 points in a season for the second time in her career after tallying 54 points in 2018-19.
Katonka tallied her 100th career point in the Cardinals' 9-1 win over SUNY Canton on Jan. 17, 2020.
In her career, she has garnered 64 goals and 54 assists for 118 points over 87 games played.
Katonka leads all active Cardinals in career goals and points.
WALKER
Walker, who is entering her senior season in 2020-21, has been named a team captain for the second consecutive season.
A two-way forward, Walker tallied career highs in goals (8), assists (7), points (15) and blocked shots (35) in 2019-20.
She often rose to the occasion against ranked opponents – scoring goals in Plattsburgh State's wins over then-No. 3 Norwich University (6-3, Sunday, Jan. 5), then-No. 5 Adrian College (4-1, Monday, Jan. 6) and then-No. 2 Middlebury College (4-1, Tuesday, Jan. 21).
Walker's goals against Norwich and Adrian helped the Cardinals claim their sixth East-West Hockey Classic title.
For her performance, Walker was named to the East-West Hockey Classic All-Tournament Team.
She also garnered a career-high five blocked shots twice, including in Plattsburgh State's 3-1 win over then-No. 7 University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Walker capped off the season with one assist and four blocked shots In the Cardinals' 6-1 win over Oswego State in the NEWHL Tournament championship game on Saturday, March 7.
In her career, Walker has recorded 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points over 85 games played.
MCARDLE
McArdle, who is entering her senior season in 2020-21, will be serving as a team captain for the second consecutive season.
A Second-Team CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Division III All-American and All-NEWHL First Team selection in 2019-20, McArdle garnered five goals, 20 assists, 25 points, three power-play goals and 30 blocked shots over 27 games played.
She tallied at least one point in 18 games, including seven multi-point games.
Nationally, she ranked eighth in points per game among defensemen (0.93) and tied for 24th among all skaters in assists per game (0.74).
This past season, McArdle achieved career highs in points per game, goals per game (0.19) and assists per game.
In her career, McArdle has amassed 13 goals and 56 assists for 69 points over 88 games played.
