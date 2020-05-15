PSU women's hockey announces team awards

PLATTSBURGH — The No. 1-ranked Plattsburgh State women's hockey team has announced its 2019-20 award winners.
Most Valuable Player
Annie Katonka
Junior, Forward
Katonka had a stellar season as she tallied 21 goals (team high), 20 assists, 41 points (team high), nine power-play goals and five game-winning goals over 26 games played in 2019-20.
Katonka, who was named a First-Team CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Division III All-American for the second consecutive season, led Plattsburgh State's high-powered offense that ranked second nationally in goals per game (4.85).
The 2020 Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) Player of the Year and an All-NEWHL First-Team honoree, Katonka ranked second in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey in points per game (1.58), third in power-play goals, sixth in goals per game (0.81), tied for sixth in game-winning goals and tied for 18th in assists per game (0.77).
She eclipsed 40 points in a season for the second time in her career after tallying 54 points in 2018-19.
Earlier this season, Katonka tallied her 100th career point in the Cardinals' 9-1 win over SUNY Canton on Jan. 17.
In her career, she has garnered 64 goals and 54 assists for 118 points over 87 games played.
Katonka leads all active Cardinals in career goals and points.
In addition, Katonka served as an alternate captain and was a two-time NEWHL Player of the Week honoree in 2019-20.
Breakout Player
Sara Krauseneck
Sophomore, Forward
Krauseneck emerged as a key contributor on the Cardinals' top line in 2019-20.
After tallying two goals and five assists for seven points in 26 games as a freshman in 2018-19, Krauseneck set career highs in goals (19), assists (16), points (35), power-play goals (8), game-winning goals (6) and games played (27) in 2019-20.
An All-NEWHL First-Team honoree, Krauseneck tied for the most game-winning goals scored in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey this past season.
She ranked tied for second on the team in points and goals scored. Her 1.30 points per game tied for 19th nationally, while her 0.70 goals per game tied for 11th and her 0.30 power-play goals per game tied for fourth.
Krauseneck was named the NEWHL Tournament Most Valuable Player after tallying one goal and two assists for three points in the tournament.
She scored the game-winning goal in Plattsburgh State's 6-1 win over Oswego State in the NEWHL Tournament championship game (Saturday, March 7) to help Plattsburgh State to its eighth consecutive conference title (including five Eastern College Athletic Conference [ECAC] West championships).
In addition, Krauseneck earned her first career NEWHL Player of the Week honor for the period ending Jan. 19.
In her first two seasons in a Cardinal uniform, Krauseneck has recorded 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points over 53 games played.
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Abby Brush
Junior, Forward
Brush recorded a career-high 12 goals and 12 assists to tie her career best in points (24) over 25 games played in 2019-20. She also matched her career high in game-winning goals (4).
She tallied at least one point in 16 games, including five multi-point games.
Brush garnered a career-high four points on two goals and two assists in the Cardinals' 9-1 win over SUNY Canton on Jan. 17.
In the NEWHL Tournament, she tallied the game-winning goal in the Cardinals' 3-0 semifinal-round victory over SUNY Cortland (Saturday, Feb. 29) and two assists in Plattsburgh State's 6-1 win over Oswego State in the championship game (Saturday, March 7).
In the classroom, Brush has a 3.63 GPA as a nursing major. She is a Chi Alpha Sigma inductee and a multiple time Dean's List honoree. In addition, Brush is a two-time State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll honoree and was a Krampade AHCA All-American Scholar in 2017-18.
In her career on the ice, Brush has garnered 28 goals and 38 assists for 66 points in 84 games played.
Rookie of the Year
Ivy Boric
Freshman, Forward
Boric made an immediate impact on the ice for Plattsburgh State in 2019-20 as she led the team in assists (25) to go along with 10 goals for 35 points.
She also tallied four power-play goals and one game-winning goal.
A four-time NEWHL Rookie of the Week honoree and a NEWHL All-Rookie Team selection this past season, Boric ranked tied for fifth in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey in assists per game (0.93) and second in points per game among freshmen (1.30).
Her points per game total tied for the 19th most nationally among all skaters. She tallied at least one point in 21 games, including 11 multi-point performances.
Boric recorded a season-high three points on three separate occasions.
She twice had point streaks of five games and had another point streak of four games.
In the Cardinals' 6-1 win over Oswego State in the NEWHL Tournament championship game on Saturday, March 7, Boric garnered two assists.
Unsung Hero
Madison Walker
Junior, Forward
A team captain, Walker showcased her abilities as a two-way forward for Plattsburgh State in 2019-20 as she tallied career highs in goals (8), assists (7), points (15) and blocked shots (35).
She often rose to the occasion against top opponents – scoring goals in Plattsburgh State's wins over then-No. 3 Norwich University (6-3, Sunday, Jan. 5), then-No. 5 Adrian College (4-1, Monday, Jan. 6) and then-No. 2 Middlebury College (4-1, Tuesday, Jan. 21).
Her goals against Norwich and Adrian helped the Cardinals claim their sixth East-West Hockey Classic title.
For her role, Walker was named to the East-West Hockey Classic All-Tournament Team.
She also tallied a career-high five blocked shots twice, including in Plattsburgh State's 3-1 win over then-No. 7 University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday, Nov. 30.
In the Cardinals' 6-1 win over Oswego State in the NEWHL Tournament championship game on Saturday, March 7, Walker recorded an assist and four blocked shots.
