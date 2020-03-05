PSU women's lax improves to 2-0

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team moved to 2-0 overall for the first time in its two-year history, as the Cardinals defeated non-conference Norwich University, 20-14, on Wednesday afternoon at Sabine Field.
Several single-game records were broken in the victory. It marked the most goals in a game, surpassing the previous record of 17 that was set twice last year. Sophomore attacker Emily Caoili dished out a program-record three assists, bettering the previous mark of two that was set four times last year. Freshman midfielder/attacker Lindsey Guzzetta controlled 12 draws, which improved upon the former record of eight set by Kerri Corcoran last year at Fredonia on April 20, 2019.
The Cardinals finished with a 41-29 edge in shots, a 21-20 advantage in ground balls and a 22-13 cushion in draw controls. Plattsburgh State also scored six goals on 14 free-position shots.
Plattsburgh State rises to 2-0 overall with the win and next hosts the College of Mount Saint Vincent on Saturday at noon.
Sophomore attacker/midfielder Allie Vangas opened scoring 1:05 into the contest before Norwich's junior attacker Emily Schromm answered 40 seconds later.
Guzzetta tallied for the Cardinals, while sophomore attacker Kate Winstanley cashed in on a Schromm feed less than a minute later to square the score at 2-all.
The Cardinals then scored four unanswered goals to take a 6-2 lead. Junior midfielder Frankie Porcaro found the back of the net before freshman attacker/defender Deja Richardson posted her first collegiate goal 32 seconds later. Richardson scored again with 19:15 remaining in the first half, converting on a Caoili feed, while Guzzetta notched a goal less than a minute later to complete the scoring spree.
Norwich's junior midfielder Kathryn Preul cut the deficit to three with 18:01 left in the opening stanza, but the Cardinals retaliated with four unanswered scores.
Freshman attacker/midfielder Kate Kennedy, Porcaro and Richardson all scored unassisted, while Porcaro capped off the run with 9:47 to go in the first half, scoring on a pass from Richardson.
The Cadets posted two straight goals on the strength of sophomore attacker Michaila Furchak, while Guzzetta scored to extend the Plattsburgh State edge to 11-5.
It took 5:05 for either team to get on the board in the second half, but senior midfielder Kerri Corcoran fired the opening salvo of the final regulation stanza.
Caoili connected with Porcaro for a goal before Norwich's Schromm netted a woman-up tally to trim the deficit to 13-9. Caoili scored unassisted before the Cadets got one back on a goal by senior midfielder Mary-Kait Mace.
Caoili found the back of the net unassisted with 10:02 left in the second before Kennedy scored on a feed from freshman attacker Katie Kallamni to balloon the Cardinal lead to 16-10.
Furchak scored on a Drown assist for the Cadets before Porcaro put Plattsburgh State up, 17-11. Preul answered back for Norwich just 18 seconds after Porcaro's goal, while Richardson scored a woman-up goal with 4:39 remaining to give the Cardinals an 18-12 cushion.
Winstanley tallied for Norwich with 3:55 left, while Richardson and Kennedy each found twine to give Plattsburgh State further insurance. Winstanley spelled the final score, as she tallied for Norwich with just one second remaining in the contest.
Richardson recorded a career-high six points with her first five collegiate goals in addition to an assist. She also scooped up four ground balls and caused a turnover. Porcaro scored five goals and added two draw controls and one caused turnover, while Caoili tallied a career-high-tying five points on two goals and three assists. In addition to Guzzetta, Corcoran controlled five draws, while junior defender Claire Wiley caused three turnovers.
Freshman goalie Sarah Braja stopped a season-high eight shots in the win for the Cardinals, while senior goalie Lawson Hayes made 13 saves in the loss for the Cadets.
