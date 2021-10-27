PSU volleyball downs Castleton, 3-0

CASTLETON, Vt. – The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team ended its 2021 campaign the way it started: with a victory over Castleton University.
The Cardinals topped the Spartans, 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-12), in its season finale on Wednesday evening at Glenbrook Gym in non-conference action.
Plattsburgh, who defeated the Spartans, 3-1, in the season opener for both teams back on Sept. 1, hit .224 for the match, including a sizzling .387 clip in the third set, and held an 8-4 margin in service aces, an 8-0 differential in blocks and a 58-54 edge in digs.
Castleton used a 5-1 run to take a 19-14 lead in the first set, but Meghan O'Brien stopped the run with a kill before Kaitlyn Bjelkoand and Ann Beauchamp combined for a block assist on the ensuing rally.
The Spartans extended their lead to four with a kill by Hailey Martinovich, but a kill by sophomore Payton Zophy and a Spartan hitting miscue trimmed the gap to two.
A Cardinal service error gave the home team the serve back, but Plattsburgh stormed ahead with five unanswered points, and a service ace by Olga Muka handed the Cardinals a 23-21 advantage. Each team sided each other out before a Castleton attacking error gave Plattsburgh a 25-23 win in the first.
While the Cardinals scored the first four points of the second set and eventually opened up an 11-5 lead, the Spartans chipped away at the deficit and twice pulled within a point at 19-18 and 20-19. A kill by Beauchamp, a Castleton attacking error and an O'Brien termination put Plattsburgh in front, 23-19, and while the Spartans scored two straight points coming out of a timeout, an O'Brien kill and a block assist by Alicia Fisher and Jenn Braun sealed a 25-21 triumph for the Cardinals in the second.
The two teams battled back and forth early in the third set, with Plattsburgh keeping Castleton at arm's length throughout.
After a Martinovich kill cut the Spartan deficit to 17-12, the Cardinals closed the match with eight straight points, which included three service aces and a kill by Zophy. Plattsburgh recorded a 25-12 set win in the match-clinching third.
Zophy posted a 10-kill, 11-dig double-double to lead the Cardinals as a six-rotation threat, while Muka and Emma Rivers dished out 17 and 16 assists, respectively, pacing Plattsburgh's 6-2 offense.
Defensively, Maddy Zophy defended 20 digs, while Braun posted five block assists.
Wednesday marked the final collegiate match for the Cardinals' seven seniors: Allyssa Rock, O'Brien, Maddy Zophy, Muka, Fisher, Bjelko and Beauchamp.
Plattsburgh closes out its season at 10-15 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.