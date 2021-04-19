PSU track and field teams narrowly lose

CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men's and women's track and field teams competed at St. Lawrence, Saturday.
MEN
The Plattsburgh State men's track and field team won seven events but fell just two points shy of host St. Lawrence University in a 60-58 dual-meet loss to the Saints.
Sophomore Jared Davidson (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville) won two individual events and contributed to an event-winning relay. He won both the 100-meter dash (11.28) and the 200-meter dash (22.80) while leading off the Cardinals' first-place 4x100-meter relay that clocked a time of 44.63. Sophomores Brexton Montville (Cadyville, N.Y./Saranac), Cameron Giuliano (Shokan, N.Y./Onteora) and Cameron Aviles (Campbell Hall, N.Y./Washingtonville) comprised the rest of the event-winning 4x100-meter relay team.
Sophomore Liam Gildea (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville) won the 800-meter run (2:05.64) in addition to running a leg on the Cardinals' first-place 4x400-meter relay squad that posted a time of 3:44.63. Senior Luke Groves (Slingerlands, N.Y./Guilderland), sophomore Josh Herman (Brewster, N.Y./Brewster) and senior Arthur Horan (Albany, N.Y./Guilderland) also competed on Plattsburgh State's winning 4x400-meter relay quartet.
In the field events, sophomore Aidan Masten (Peru, N.Y./Seton Catholic) won the long jump (6.05 meters – 19' 10.25"), while first-year student Jorge Cabrera (Mount Vernon, N.Y./Mount Vernon) posted the top hammer throw mark (35.65 meters – 117')
Second-place finishes came from Montville in the 100-meter dash (11.67) and the 200-meter dash (24.12), Giuliano in the 400-meter dash (53.96) and Cabrera in the discus throw (33.09 meters – 108' 7").
WOMEN
The Plattsburgh State women's track and field team won five events, but the Cardinals fell by a 72-63 score to host St. Lawrence University.
Junior Aislyn McDonough (Rouses Point, N.Y./Northeastern Clinton) won two events, finishing first in the 1,500-meter run (5:00.03) while teaming up with first-year student Hannah Cluck (Johnson City, N.Y./Johnson City), junior Kristen Thomas (Islip, N.Y./Islip) and sophomore Deanna Zoch (Nassau, N.Y./Columbia) to post a first-place time of 4:36.72 in the 4x400-meter relay.
Plattsburgh State fared well in the jumps, with junior Ann Beauchamp (Potsdam, N.Y./Potsdam) winning the high jump (1.34 meters – 4' 4.75"), junior Kristen Boerke (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville) taking first in the long jump (4.63 meters – 15' 2.25") and junior Jillian Magoon (West Chazy, N.Y./Beekmantown) posting the top mark in the triple jump (9.61 meters – 31' 6.25").
Second-place performances came from Zoch in the 200-meter dash (29.53), Boerke in the 100-meter hurdles (17.51), sophomore Mikayla Osmer (Cutchogue, N.Y./Mattituck) in the high jump (1.24 meters – 4' 0.75"), first-year student Michaela Schaffer (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa) in the long jump (4.60 meters – 15' 1"), junior Kaitlyn Bjelko (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Beekmantown) in the shot put (10.90 meters – 35' 9.25"), junior Journey Myricks (Westbay, N.Y./Shaker) in the discus throw (35.41 meters – 116' 2") and sophomore Madeline Taylor (Rensselaer, N.Y./Columbia) in the hammer throw (36.51 meters – 119' 9").
