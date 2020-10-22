PSU softball players land on All-Decade Team

CORTLAND – Three former members of the Plattsburgh State softball team have been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Softball All-Decade Team, as announced by the conference office.
Plattsburgh State's honorees include utility player Jennifer Groat (Ballston Spa, N.Y./Ballston Spa; 2016-19), pitcher Ashley Marshall (Malone/Franklin Academy; 2010-13) and shortstop Brittany Marshall (Malone/Franklin Academy; 2012-15).
Notably, Sam Van Dorn, who enters her first year as the Cardinals' head softball coach in 2021, also earned All-Decade Team recognition as a result of her accomplishments at SUNY Cortland from 2016-19.
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 27 players (due to a tie) to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team, but was not broken down by position. To be eligible, players had to have played at least one season between 2010-19 and must have either been named All-SUNYAC at least twice or a SUNYAC Player of the Year or Pitcher of the Year once.
JENNIFER GROAT
Groat finished her career as one of the top offensive players in program history.
She established career program records in batting average (.420), runs (144), hits (209), doubles (51) and total bases (309).
Groat also set single-season records in batting average (.472, 2018), doubles (16, 2018) and on-base percentage (.521, 2018).
In addition, her 38-game hit streak that spanned portions of the 2017 and 2018 seasons ranks second in NCAA Division III history.
She was a four-time First-Team All-SUNYAC selection and earned three National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region honors.
Groat was named the SUNYAC Rookie of the Year in 2016 and was selected to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2018, 2017 and 2016.
Academically, Groat was the SUNYAC Dr. Dolores Bogard Award winner in 2018-19 and was the conference-level nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year that same year.
She earned Third-Team College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America honors in 2019 and was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection (2019, 2018).
Also a two-time SUNYAC Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2018-19, 2017-18), Groat earned the Plattsburgh State Richard D. Semmler Award in 2018-19, which is given annually to the senior male and female student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPAs.
ASHLEY MARSHALL
Ashley Marshall finished her career as one of the most dominant pitchers in the history of the SUNYAC, ranking 21st in Division III history in career strikeouts (996) while earning two SUNYAC Pitcher of the Year honors.
She was an NFCA Third-Team All-American in 2012, which was the same year she earned NCAA Division III Amherst, Mass., Regional Tournament MVP honors in guiding the Cardinals to the College World Series.
Ashley was a four-time NFCA All-Region honoree, earning three first-team honors and one second-team laurel, and she was named All-SUNYAC all four years of her career.
She is the program's career record holder in strikeouts, ERA (1.50), winning percentage (.776), wins (83), shutouts (26), complete games (77), games started (89) and appearances (135), and she is the program's single-season record holder in strikeouts (292, 2013), shutouts (11, 2011) and wins (25, 2012).
Ashley garnered SUNYAC All-Tournament Team honors in each of her four seasons, and she was the SUNYAC Tournament MVP in leading Plattsburgh State to a conference title in 2012.
In addition, she earned the Plattsburgh State Female Senior Achievement Award in 2012-13.
Academically, Ashley was a Second-Team CoSIDA Academic All-America and a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree in 2013.
BRITTANY MARSHALL
Brittany Marshall also helped guide the Cardinals to a SUNYAC title and a College World Series appearance in 2012, earning a spot on the NCAA Division III Amherst, Mass., Regional All-Tournament Team.
She was a three-time All-SUNYAC honoree and a two-time NFCA Third-Team All-Region selection, and she was selected as the SUNYAC Rookie of the Year in 2012.
Brittany also earned a spot on the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2013.
She owns the single-season program record in stolen bases (33, 2012), and she ranked 21st in Division III in stolen bases per game (0.75) and 34th nationally in runs per game (1.09) in 2012.
Brittany was a .341 career hitter and stole 77 bases during her career, which ranks second in program history.
As a result of her success in both softball and women's basketball, Brittany earned Plattsburgh State's Female Senior Achievement Award in 2014-15.
Academically, Brittany was a SUNY Chancellor's Scholar-Athlete in 2014.
Cortland's Donnalyn Cross was tabbed as the SUNYAC Softball Athlete of the Decade, while former Cortland head coach Julie Lenhart earned SUNYAC Softball Coach of the Decade honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.