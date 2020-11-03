CORTLAND — Four former members of the Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team have been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Lacrosse All-Decade Team, as announced by the conference office.
Plattsburgh State's honorees include attackman/midfielder Brendan Damm (Montauk, N.Y./East Hampton; 2012-16), long-stick midfielder Charlie Dullea (Brasher Falls, N.Y./St. Lawrence Central; 2011-14), attackman Ryan Hubbard (Aquebogue, N.Y./Riverhead; 2015-18) and attackman Kyle Norchi (Hauppauge, N.Y./Hauppauge; 2007, 2009-11).
Notably, former head coach Joe May, who led the Cardinals' men's lacrosse program for five years, also earned All-Decade Team recognition as a result of his accomplishments as a student-athlete at SUNY Geneseo from 2008-11.
Damm served as the primary spark plug for the Cardinals' attack during his tenure at Plattsburgh State, holding the single-season program record in points (84, 2015) while ranking second in program history in career points (260) and career assists (89).
In addition to his point scoring and assist numbers, he scored 171 career goals and scooped up 157 career ground balls.
He was a two-time United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Honorable Mention All-America honoree (2015, 2014), and he earned three First-Team All-SUNYAC honors (2016, 2015, 2014). As a result of his success in 2015, he garnered Plattsburgh State Male Athlete of the Year recognition for the 2014-15 academic year. Academically, Damm earned USILA Scholar All-America honors in 2016.
Dullea became Plattsburgh State's first-ever long-stick midfielder to earn USILA Honorable Mention All-America acclaim, as he earned the honor during his senior season in 2014. That same year, he participated in the USILA Division III All-Star Game.
He earned four All-SUNYAC honors during his career, taking First-Team honors in 2014, Second-Team mention in 2013 and 2012 and Honorable Mention laurels in 2011. Dullea caused 111 turnovers over the course of his career, including a career-best 35 during his junior season in 2013. He also scooped up 160 career ground balls, which included a career-best 71 during the 2014 campaign, and he tallied 24 career points on 12 goals and 12 assists.
Hubbard starred on a Plattsburgh State team that won the first SUNYAC title in program history. A two-time SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year (2018, 2017) and a two-time USILA Honorable Mention All-America (2018, 2017) selection, he finished his career as just one of four players in program history to eclipse 200 points, tallying 206 on 164 goals and 42 assists.
He was named the SUNYAC Tournament MVP in 2017 after scoring three goals and adding an assist in a 10-6 win over SUNY Cortland in the SUNYAC championship game. Hubbard earned three First-Team All-SUNYAC honors (2018, 2017, 2016) during his career, and he was selected to compete in the USILA Division III All-Star Game in 2018.
One of Plattsburgh State's most accomplished male student-athletes during his time on campus, Hubbard was named the Plattsburgh State Male Co-Athlete of the Year in 2016-17 and the Plattsburgh State Male Senior Achievement Award winner in 2017-18. Academically, he earned USILA Scholar All-America kudos in 2018.
Norchi's offensive production during his tenure at Plattsburgh State remains the gold standard for all attackmen who come through the program. He holds the career program record in points (282) and goals (198), and he also dished out 84 assists.
He ranked among the top 10 in Division III in goals per game twice during his career, and his eight goals against Williams College on April 20, 2010 are tied for the second most in a single game in program history. Norchi earned USILA Honorable Mention All-America accolades in 2011 and competed at the USILA Division III All-Star Game that same year. He became the program's first non-goalie to earn First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2011, and he picked up Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition in 2010, 2009 and 2007.
Cortland's Chris DeLuca was tabbed as the SUNYAC Men's Lacrosse Athlete of the Decade, while Cortland head coach Steve Beville earned SUNYAC Men's Lacrosse Coach of the Decade honors.
