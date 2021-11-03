PSU men's ice hockey to bring back tradition against Oswego

PLATTSBURGH – In what will be the first of several "Rock the Red" events across multiple sports in 2021-22, the Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey is bringing back a longtime tradition when the Cardinals host Oswego State in a SUNYAC game on Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
A total of 1,000 red stress balls will be sold for $1 each, with all proceeds going to the SUNY Plattsburgh Food Shelf. After the first Plattsburgh goal, fans are encouraged to throw all of the red stress balls they purchased onto the ice. Only the specially purchased red stress balls are allowed to be thrown onto the ice.
No objects, including the red stress balls, should be thrown on the ice at any other time during the game.
Fans are also encouraged to wear red as a part of Rock the Red Weekend, with includes men's ice hockey's games against SUNY Cortland on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. and Oswego on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.; women's ice hockey's game against Cortland on Saturday at 3 p.m.; and women's basketball's game against SUNY Canton on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.