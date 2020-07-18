PSU men's hoops honored for academic excellence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Plattsburgh State men's basketball earned the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award for its outstanding achievement in the classroom, as announced by the NABC.
The Cardinals were the only team in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) to earn the award this season.
These awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season.
In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men's student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 season.
The Cardinals own an overall team GPA of 3.28, which included a 3.27 team GPA during the spring 2020 semester.
Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas.
Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game.
The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches.
All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes.
The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.