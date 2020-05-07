PSU men’s hockey announces 2019-20 team award winners

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team has announced its 2019-20 award winners.
Most Valuable Player
Joe Drabin
Drabin posted team highs in assists (17) and points (25), while ranking second in goals scored (8) over 26 games played in 2019-20. His assist and point totals were both career bests. Drabin garnered PrestoSports State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Ice Hockey Player of the Week honors for the period ending Jan. 19. He earned the award by tallying two goals and four assists for six points as the Cardinals recorded wins over Wesleyan University (3-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Middlebury College (4-1) on Friday, Jan. 17, before tying then-No. 13 Williams College (2-2, OT) on Saturday, Jan. 18. Drabin was instrumental in helping the Cardinals to a three-game winning streak to end the regular season. He garnered three goals and four assists for seven points during the streak as Plattsburgh State clinched the No. 5 seed in the SUNYAC Tournament. Drabin's high level of play continued into the postseason where he tallied two assists, including an assist on the game-winning goal, in the Cardinals' 3-2 double-overtime victory at The College at Brockport in the first round of the SUNYAC Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26. In addition, he recorded a career-high four points on two goals and two assists in the Cardinals' 6-5 win at SUNY Potsdam on Saturday, Feb. 15. Drabin finished his Cardinal career with 63 points on 24 goals and 39 assists over 98 games played.
Mike Daoust '01 Rookie of the Year
Adam Tretowicz
Tretowicz had a stellar freshman year as he led Plattsburgh State in goals (9), while ranking second in points (18) and tied for second in assists (9). He recorded his first collegiate point with an assist against then-No. 3 SUNY Geneseo on Saturday, Nov. 2, before scoring his first career goal against SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tretowicz, who was named the PrestoSports SUNYAC Men's Ice Hockey Rookie of the Week twice and the PrestoSports SUNYAC Men's Ice Hockey Player of the Week once, finished the season ranked fifth in points per game among SUNYAC freshmen (0.72) and tied for 32nd among all freshmen in NCAA Division III men's ice hockey. Tretowicz recorded at least one point in 13 games, including three multi-point performances. He tallied a season-high four points on two goals and two assists in the Cardinals' 6-5 win over SUNY Potsdam on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Most Improved Player
Hunter Alden
Alden tallied two goals and four assists for six points over 20 games played during his rookie campaign. He recorded his first collegiate point with an assist against Oswego State on Friday, Jan. 31. Both of his goals came in Plattsburgh State's 8-2 victory over Morrisville State on Friday, Feb. 21, helping Plattsburgh State earn the No. 5 seed in the SUNYAC Tournament. Alden's strong play continued into the postseason as he tallied two assists, including an assist on the game-winning goal, in the Cardinals' 3-2 double-overtime victory at The College at Brockport in the first round of the SUNYAC Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Scholar-Athlete Award
Joe Drabin
In addition to his strong play on the ice, Drabin also excelled in the classroom where he compiled a 3.75 GPA as he majored in computer science. A two-year Chi Alpha Sigma honoree, Drabin has made the Dean's List numerous times in his four years at Plattsburgh State. He has also been named to the SUNYAC Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll three times.
Chester "Chip" Grabowski Award
Joe Drabin
This award is given annually to the Cardinal student-athlete who most typifies Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey by demonstrating supreme sportsmanship, leadership, hard work and dedication. An alternate captain in 2019-20, Drabin was relentless on the ice as he scored important goals, was a key member of the penalty kill and saw an abundance of ice time at important moments of each game. By being named the Chester "Chip" Grabowski Award recipient, the Scholar-Athlete Award winner and the Most Valuable Player, Drabin became the first student-athlete in program history to earn three team awards in one season.
Matthew "Matty" Thomson Award
Jimmy Poreda
This award is the sixth and newest award in the annual awards contingency. Named after longtime Plattsburgh State team manager, Matthew "Matty" Thomson, the award recognizes an individual within the program who inspires, encourages and unselfishly challenges members of the program to provide service to the Plattsburgh community. On the ice, Poreda played to a 10-10-3 record with 621 saves, a .908 save percentage, 2.69 goals against average and one shutout over 24 games played in 2019-20. A Hockey Humanitarian Award nominee this past season, Poreda earned the Matthew "Matty" Thomson Award for Community Service for the third consecutive year.
