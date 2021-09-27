PSU men lose tough one to Cortland

PLATTSBURGH — First-year midfielder Brian Coughlan scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season, but the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team suffered a 2-1 setback to SUNY Cortland in a SUNYAC match on Saturday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
The first half was tightly contested with Cortland holding a 7-4 edge in shots, with the Red Dragons scoring the only goal of the half in the 30th minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
From the right side of the Cortland attacking third, Jason Lee played a pass to Mikey Lanzetta. Lanzetta dribbled to just outside the top right of the 18-yard box and took a shot that went over the Plattsburgh goalkeeper and into the left side netting.
After halftime, Coughlan answered for Plattsburgh with his team-leading fifth goal of the season to tie the match at 1-1 in the 54th minute.
Dylan Shalvey played the ball ahead from the Cardinals attacking third toward the top of the 18-yard box. Coughlan ran onto the ball, evaded the goalkeeper, who came out to challenge for the ball, and scored with a high shot from inside the six-yard box.
Both teams had opportunities, but Cortland would score the game-winning goal in the 77th minute to make the final score 2-1. A Cardinal foul in the 18-yard box gave the Red Dragons a penalty kick and Blake Aronson converted for his sixth goal of the season.
Goalkeeper Teddy Healy, who is 3-4-1 on the season, made one save for Plattsburgh State. Braden Melveney stopped five shots for Cortland.
Cortland held a 15-10 edge in shots, but the Cardinals had a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Plattsburgh next plays a SUNYAC match at SUNY Oneonta on Friday at 1 p.m.
–
Cortland 2, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 0 1 – 1
Cortland 1 1 – 2
First half- 1, COR, Lanzetta (Lee), 29:56.
Second Half- 2, PSU, Coughlan (Shalvey), 53:49. 3, COR, Aronson, PK, 76:54.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 6-3.
Saves- Healy, PSU, 1. Melveney, COR, 5.
