PSU baseball team honored for academics

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team was one of 432 college and high school programs nationwide to earn the 2019-20 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award, as announced Tuesday by the ABCA.
The Cardinals own a cumulative team GPA of 3.0, which includes a 3.34 GPA during a challenging pandemic-impacted spring 2020 semester.
In order to earn the honor, a team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the 2019-20 academic year.
A record 423 college and high school programs submitted nominations and received this year's award. In total, 143 high school teams along with 280 programs from the NCAA Div. I, II, III, NAIA, and Junior College levels were recognized.
The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes.
The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation's oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA's awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/Diamond Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.
