PSU athletics return to some sense of normalcy

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State's student athletes got a morsel of normalcy back this Monday, with the school having resumed in-person practices on Sept. 14.
The college has entered into “Phase 1” of the NCAA Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport guidelines, Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications Brian Savard said, allowing socially distant, small group practices of no more than 10 people at a time for college’s soccer, volleyball, tennis and cross country teams.
Masks will be required, he added, and all balls and other equipment used in practices will be cleaned daily.
The athletic department’s sports medicine staff is administering on-site temperature checks for all student-athletes using athletic facilities, and strict precautions for sanitizing equipment between uses are being followed, according to Savard.
THE TEAMS
A proposed adjusted fall SUNYAC season plan had been put forward over the summer but was eventually ruled out.
The fall teams were then left waiting to see what, if anything, they would be allowed to do, with the news about in-person practices coming out on Sept. 12.
“We got on a Zoom call as a team over the weekend, and there was a round of applause,” women’s soccer coach Tania Armellino said.
The opportunity to just get on a field and be able to work on anything has been a welcome one for the school’s athletes.
“I think it’s been important for us, as a department, that our athletes do have something to work toward and hope for,” men’s soccer coach Chris Taylor said. “We understand what’s going on in the country and the world; there are some things bigger than our seasons.”
Though it’s not a season of game action that many were hoping for, there was a general enthusiasm to be back together.
“The training doesn’t look like what it would look like in a normal season, but they all understand that and were prepared for that,” Taylor said, with Armellino adding that, “Seeing each group, the more time they had with the ball, you just saw that joy coming back.”
Both of the soccer teams have focused on a lot of individual skill practice drills related to passing and shooting, according to the coaches.
It’s different, but has been a welcome return to routine for the athletes.
“A lot of their life revolves around structure, and a scheduled thing to do every day; since March, they haven’t had that,” Taylor said. “Just having that structure back in our lives is a massive thing for all of us.”
CROSS COUNTRY
The individual nature of cross country as a sport has meant that not really all that much has changed for the Cardinal runners, according to head coach Andrew Krug.
Aside from having the run in smaller groups with masks on, those athletes have been able to get a lot of their usual workouts in.
“They’re ecstatic to be back and working together, but separate, and to have something to look forward to every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Krug said.
With the lack of races, the team will have a few time trials throughout the season, Krug added, to give them something to work toward.
But, this semester of practices will focus primarily on building up the general fitness of the runners leading into, hopefully, a 2021 spring track season.
“We want to have our athletes build a better relationship with running, without the pressure of racing, and really focus on fitness so we can embrace Spring 2021 and the opportunities we will hopefully have then,” Krug said.
PHASE 2
No scrimmages are allowed as of yet, Savard added, but could be allowed if the school progresses to phase two of the NCAA’s guidelines.
Groups of 50 or fewer individuals would be allowed at that point, allowing for things like intrasquad scrimmages.
“If we can build to that, it would be incredible,” Armellino said. “It would really get our players a bit more back to normal.”
The timeline for that progression is less clear, according to Savard, but will come as long as the Phase 1 protocols prove safe and successful at suppressing the virus, and as long as COVID-19 numbers in the greater region remain low.
“We hope to get to that point, but, in the meantime, we're not on a specific phase-one timetable to move on to phase two,” Savard said.
