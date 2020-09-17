PSU athletics return to some sense of normalcy

JOEY LAFRANCA/STAFF PHOTOPlattsburgh State women's soccer team member Tara Bendsak winds up for a kick on goal during a shooting drill, Wednesday, at the Plattsburgh State Field House Athletic Complex. The drill showcased plenty of social distancing, and when players could not maintain the recommended six feet of distance, they utilized their masks. Both men's and women's soccer, cross country, and women's volleyball and tennis resumed in-person practices Monday.