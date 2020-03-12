PSU athletic department provides virus update

PLATTSBURGH – Based upon SUNY Plattsburgh's announcement Wednesday afternoon that it will move to distance learning for the remainder of the semester after spring break due to a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation will continue working with college officials as to what that means for the Cardinals' spring sports.
Plattsburgh State's home women's lacrosse game against Bard College on Friday, March 13, with occur as scheduled at 5 p.m., while the Cardinals' home NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Tournament quarterfinal-round game against either Amherst College or Norwich University will occur as scheduled on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m.
In accordance with the NCAA's updated policy for winter championships this year, attendance for the women's ice hockey game on Saturday will allow for essential staff and limited family attendance. The game will be closed to the general public beyond those two groups. It will, however, be streamed free in HD at https://gocardinalsports.com/sports/2017/10/3/womens-ice-hockey-video-stream.aspx.
"We, like so many others, are continuing to do our best to understand and best navigate this situation," Plattsburgh State Director of Intercollegiate of Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard said. "This is certainly uncharted territory for all of us, and it remains a very fluid situation so there are no easy answers on this one. We are working with institutional officials as well as the conference office and the NCAA to, in the words of Mark Emmert from the NCAA, 'ensure that our decisions remain in the best interest of public health, including that of our coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly our student-athletes.'
"We remain incredibly proud of our women's ice hockey program and are thrilled to be hosting the quarterfinal round this Saturday. We understand that limiting spectators to a small number of family members will be incredibly disappointing to the loyal fans of Cardinal Country. In my opinion, we have the best fans in all of college hockey so we certainly hope that they understand this was a necessary step for all involved."
