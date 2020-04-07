Powerhouses, Cinderellas enter into Sweet 16 of Sports Food Madness

Oh, what a Sweet 16 it will be.
Sports Food Madness is living up to all the expectations and hype.
Through the first two rounds, more than 11,000 votes have been cast for various matchups in the tournament, and that number will only go up as we progress.
The Round of 32 showcased five upsets and three separate 11 seeds advancing to the next round.
There are multiple Cinderella teams still alive, and some powerhouse squads looking to prove why they are the blue bloods.
BUFFET ALL DAY
This region had the most upsets thanks to No. 10 Corn on the Cob and No. 6 Tacos both collecting wins.
No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp could not shuck Corn on the Cob and fell 136-125 in one of the closest games we've seen.
Tacos is out to prove that it should have been seeded higher than sixth and defeated No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, 213-75.
Top seed BBQ Ribs and No. 4 Steak both picked up victories to advance and will be playing each other in this round in a matchup some may call the Mighty Meat Matchup.
CARB CITY
Calzone, one of the three 11 seeds to advance, had its way with No. 3 Potato Skins and came away with a 149-115 win.
But the Calzone squad, famous for its 2-3 zone highlighted by mozzarella and ricotta cheese, will be up against No. 2 French Fries, which has turned into the bad boys of the field after taking down No. 10 Mac and Cheese, a fan favorite, 143-102.
Top seed Pizza and No. 5 Nachos both advanced easily to the Sweet 16 and will now have to face each other in a clash I think may be closer than some think.
I believe the Za squad will prevail, but Nachos will be a frisky, upset-minded opponent.
Just to refresh everyone's memories, I had Pizza winning this whole thing.
SWEET TREATS
It really was a treat to watch one of the second-round games on this side of the bracket thanks to No. 3 Apple Pie and No. 11 Cupcakes.
Apple Pie, a traditionalist dessert backed by Americana, was edged out by the upstart, 160-150, in the closest bout we have seen so far.
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie, No. 2 Brownies and No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae all came away with relatively easy victories.
The Chippers now face the chilly team from up north in Ice Cream Sundae, while Brownies has to play Cupcakes.
I'd go with the top seeds in both contests.
CLASSIC TASTES
We may have had the biggest upset the tournament will see in 2020 here after No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks laughed its way to a 150-110 win over No. 3 Hot Dog.
Hot Dog will need to take a look in the mirror after failing to make it out of the second round.
There may have been a little too much showboating or hotdogging, some may say, from the third seed.
The Mozz Squad now plays No. 2 Cheeseburger in what will be my game to watch.
If Mozzarella Sticks took down Hot Dog, it has a chance against anyone.
In other news from this region, top-seed Chicken Wings held off a pesky effort from No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip and grabbed a 202-157 victory, which is currently the matchup that has received the most votes.
In this round, Chicken Wings will be up against its relative, No. 4 Chicken Fingers, which topped No. 5 Popcorn, 194-69.
RESULTS
Buffet All Day
Round of 32
No. 4 Steak def. No. 5 Garlic Bread, 135-102.
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 8 Macaroni Salad, 182-81.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, 136-125.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, 213-75.
First Round
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.
No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan, 166-89.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 13 Grilled Cheese, 160-103.
No. 5 Garlic Bread def. No. 12 Lasagna, 129-98.
No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp def. No. 15 Coleslaw, 148-67.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 7 Cheese Fondue, 136-80.
No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip def. No. 14 Watermelon, 139-104.
Carb City
Round of 32
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 3 Potato Skins, 149-115.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 10 Mac and Cheese, 143-102.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 8 Garlic Knots, 198-33.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 4 Soft Pretzel, 182-77.
First Round
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.
No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 15 Stromboli, 167-42.
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 6 Onion Rings, 123-97.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 12 Fried Pickles, 175-42.
No. 3 Potato Skins def. No. 14 Chicken and Waffles, 161-74.
No. 4 Soft Pretzel def. No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers, 176-73.
No. 10 Mac and Cheese def. No. 7 Cheese Curds, 182-58.
Sweet Treats
Round of 32
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie, 184-67.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 10 S'mores, 201-53.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 5 Cheesecake, 122-92.
First Round
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.
No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie def. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry, 143-70.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 15 Pecan Pie, 202-21.
No. 5 Cheesecake def. No. 12 Fudge, 150-77.
No. 3 Apple Pie def. No. 14 Churros, 159-98.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 13 Fried Dough, 120-62.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 6 Cannoli, 146-91.
No. 10 S'mores def. No. 7 Rice Krispie Treats, 148-112.
Classic Tastes
Round of 32
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 7 Pulled Pork, 155-69.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 5 Popcorn, 194-69.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip, 202-157.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 3 Hot Dog, 150-110.
First Round
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.
No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip def. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole, 164-56.
No. 7 Pulled Pork def. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket, 154-78.
No. 5 Popcorn def. No. 12 Chili, 144-96.
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 15 Peanuts, 170-25.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 6 Potato Chips, 140-74.
No. 3 Hot Dog def. No. 14 Chex Mix, 173-73.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 13 Crackers and Cheese, 193-91.
Voting Totals
First Round
3 Games Each Day
Day 1: 491
Day 2: 562
Day 3: 688
Day 4: 681
Day 5: 713
Day 6: 642
Day 7: 689
Day 8: 631
Day 9: 462 *2 Games
Day 10: 770
Day 11: 743
First Round Total: 7,072
Round of 32
2 Games Each Day
Day 12: 501
Day 13: 475
Day 14: 508
Day 15: 573
Day 16: 492
Day 17: 613
Day 18: 547
Day 19: 474
Tournament Total: 11,255
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
As a reminder, visit Sports Editor Joey LaFranca's Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) or the Press-Republican's Instagram story to cast your votes for various matchups! Polls will be up daily starting at 12:30 p.m. and closing at noon the next day! Winners will be determined by the combination of votes on Joey's Twitter and the P-R Instagram.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
