Potsdam turns back Plattsburgh High, 11-7

PLATTSBURGH — Potsdam played spoiler to Plattsburgh High's final home game of the season as the Sandstoners turned in an 11-7 victory over the Hornets in boys lacrosse, Saturday.

Tyler Berkman, Logan McCargar and Devin Green all had hat tricks in the victory for Potsdam, and Drew Talcott chipped in with a goal and five assists.

Kai Birtz had a standout performance for Plattsburgh High thanks to a hat trick in his final home game of his senior career.

Dylan Patcher notched his first career goal in his freshman year for the Hornets.

Jackson Kain chipped in with a goal and two assists to help Plattsburgh, and Jake Kennedy and Preston Dainels tallied a goal and assist apiece.

Jake Dandrow registered an assist, and Owen Pray turned away nine shots in the Hornet nets.

Bryan Dillon made six saves for the Sandstoners.

Potsdam 11, Plattsburgh High 7

Scoring

POT- Berkman 3-2, McCargar 3-1, Green 3-0, Talcott 1-5.

PHS- Birtz 3-1, Kain 1-2, Kennedy 1-1, Daniels 1-1, Pachter 1-0, Dandrow 0-1.

Halftime- Potsdam, 4-3.

Shots- Plattsburgh High 33-28

Ground balls- Plattsburgh High, 13-10

Faceoffs- Plattsburgh High, 11-9

Saves- Dillon, POT, 6. Pray, PHS, 9.

 

