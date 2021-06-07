Potsdam turns back Plattsburgh High, 11-7

PLATTSBURGH — Potsdam played spoiler to Plattsburgh High's final home game of the season as the Sandstoners turned in an 11-7 victory over the Hornets in boys lacrosse, Saturday.
Tyler Berkman, Logan McCargar and Devin Green all had hat tricks in the victory for Potsdam, and Drew Talcott chipped in with a goal and five assists.
Kai Birtz had a standout performance for Plattsburgh High thanks to a hat trick in his final home game of his senior career.
Dylan Patcher notched his first career goal in his freshman year for the Hornets.
Jackson Kain chipped in with a goal and two assists to help Plattsburgh, and Jake Kennedy and Preston Dainels tallied a goal and assist apiece.
Jake Dandrow registered an assist, and Owen Pray turned away nine shots in the Hornet nets.
Bryan Dillon made six saves for the Sandstoners.
—
Potsdam 11, Plattsburgh High 7
Scoring
POT- Berkman 3-2, McCargar 3-1, Green 3-0, Talcott 1-5.
PHS- Birtz 3-1, Kain 1-2, Kennedy 1-1, Daniels 1-1, Pachter 1-0, Dandrow 0-1.
Halftime- Potsdam, 4-3.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 33-28
Ground balls- Plattsburgh High, 13-10
Faceoffs- Plattsburgh High, 11-9
Saves- Dillon, POT, 6. Pray, PHS, 9.
