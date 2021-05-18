Potsdam pulls away from PHS girls lax

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Sandstoners defeated the Plattsburgh Hornets girls lacrosse team, Tuesday, besting the rookie squad 15-5 in a Section VII-X game.
Plattsburgh (1-6) stayed in the game, matching 2-2 early and playing to a 9-4 half.
“We continue to get better each game,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. “Potsdam has strong players. We were right there in possessions. We need to limit our turnovers. The key is to value the ball and carry it forward.”
Robin Trombly had three goals for the Hornets. Jillian Kain and Cheyenne Knelly each added one. Kiara Maggy (2) and Trombly (1) added assists.
Potsdam (5-2) was led by Sophie Compeau’s seven goals. Keegan McGaheran (3), Elly Gamble (1), Hannah Hughes (1), Danielle Emerson (1), Celeste Gardner (1) and Kennedy Emerson (1) also scored.
Adrienne Gonyo and Natalie Kay kept the Sandstoners at bay with solid play from defense and midfield.
Sophia Brown had 14 saves for the Hornets. Katelyn Davis stopped nine shots for Potsdam.
The Hornets are home for Senior Night vs. Ogdensburg Free Academy on Wednesday and stay home for a Saturday contest vs. Massena.
—
Potsdam 15, Plattsburgh High 5
PHS 4 1 — 5
POT 9 6 — 15
Saves- Brown, PHS, 14. Davis, POT, 9.
