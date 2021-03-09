Porcaro, Vangas, Guzzetta named Plattsburgh State women's lax captains

PLATTSBURGH — Senior midfielder Frankie Porcaro (Bellport, N.Y./Bellport), junior attacker Allie Vangas (Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y./Cornwall) and sophomore midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta (East Islip, N.Y./East Islip) of Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse have been named team captains for the 2021 season, as announced by head coach Julia Decker.
Porcaro looks to build upon her program-record 41 career goals this season, as she has helped spark the Plattsburgh State offense during the program's first two years. A Third-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) honoree in 2019, Porcaro also ranks second in program history in career points (44) while holding the single-season record in goals (28 in 2019) and single-game records in goals (7 vs. Castleton on April 22, 2019) and points (7 vs. Castleton on April 22, 2019).
"This is Frankie's first time as a captain for our team, although she has always been a leader for our program," Decker said. "Her teammates look up to her in how she plays, how she carries herself and her positive attitude and outlook."
Vangas has been a key component to the Cardinal attack during the program's first two seasons with 32 career points on 25 goals and seven assists. She holds the program record in caused turnovers (30) and also ranks among the program's all-time leaders in assists (second), goals (third) and points (third). Furthermore, she holds a share of the single-game program record in caused turnovers (5 vs. Potsdam on April 3, 2019).
"Allie has shown a ton of heart since day one of her freshman year where she earned the respect of her teammates to be voted into a captain position at that time," Decker said. "Allie continues to be held in high regard by myself and her teammates. She has the heart of a champion and continues to be a leader by example."
Guzzetta made a significant impact in Plattsburgh State's 4-0 2020 campaign, tallying 21 draw controls across all four games. She set the program's single-game draw control record (12) on March 4, 2020, at Norwich, and she scooped up the third-most ground balls in a single game in program history (6) on Feb. 26, 2020, against Canton. Offensively, she tallied eight points on seven goals and one assist while scooping up 12 ground balls and causing six turnovers.
"Lindsay has recently emerged as a leader for our team," Decker said. "She has worked extremely hard off the field this last year to prepare herself for the season. Since we've returned to practice, she seems to have found a new confidence and comfortability in stepping up vocally to help her teammates improve."
Plattsburgh State kicks off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, March 20, when it hosts SUNY Cortland at 2 p.m. at the Field House Complex.
