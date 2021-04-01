Plenty of locals having success for PSU track and field

CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men's and women's track and field teams started their seasons with a bang at the Saints Ice Breaker Open hosted by St. Lawrence University.
MEN
The Plattsburgh State men's track and field team competed outdoors for the first time in 681 days, finishing second out of three teams with 46 points.
Sophomore Jared Davidson picked up a win in the 100-meter dash when he charted an 11.50 and added a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash (23.57). Sophomore Liam Gildea finished first in the 800-meter run, clocking a time of 2:04.51.
In addition to Davidson's 200-meter dash, second-place finishes came from sophomore Brexton Montville (Cadyville, N.Y./Saranac) in the 100-meter dash (11.73), the 4x400-meter relay team of Gildea, senior Arthur Horan, first-year student Adam Prosolov and sophomore Josh Herman that clocked a 3:55.08 and sophomore Aidan Masten (Peru, N.Y./Seton Catholic) in the long jump (5.75 meters – 18' 10.5").
Third-place results came from first-year student Cody Monnat in the 100-meter dash (11.82) and first-year student Connor Kiroy (Morrisonville, N.Y./Saranac) in the discus throw (30.06 meters – 98' 7").
WOMEN
Senior Janyll Barber (Dannemora, N.Y./Saranac) placed first in two events, as the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team competed outdoors for the first time in 672 days. The Cardinals finished second out of three teams with 68 points.
On the track, Barber took first in the 200-meter dash, covering the event in 26.67. She also excelled in the long jump, winning the event with a leap of 5.01 meters (16' 5.25").
First-year student Michaela Shaffer won the 100-meter dash in her intercollegiate debut, clocking a time of 14.05. Junior Ann Beauchamp (Potsdam, N.Y./Potsdam) captured first in the high jump with an attempt of 1.30 meters (4' 3.25").
Second-place finishes came from sophomore Deanna Zoch in the 100-meter dash (14.63), junior Aislyn McDonough (Rouses Point, N.Y./Northeastern Clinton) in the 1,500-meter run (5:09.01) and junior Journey Myricks in the shot put (10.86 meters – 35' 7.75").
Third-place results came from sophomore Daniela Raymond in the 100-meter dash (15.16), junior Isabel Dashnaw (Canton, N.Y./Hugh C. Williams) in the 100-meter hurdles (18.52), Schaffer in the long jump (4.42 meters – 14' 6"), junior Kaitlyn Bjelko (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Beekmantown) in the shot put (10.29 meters – 33' 9.25"), Myricks in the discus throw (33.83 meters – 111') and junior Bliss Rhoads in the javelin throw (27.74 meters – 91').
