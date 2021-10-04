Plattsburgh's SUNYAC win streak snapped

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team suffered its first SUNYAC loss of the season, Saturday, losing 2-1 to SUNY New Paltz at the Field House Complex.
The first half was tightly contested, but the Cardinals fell behind 2-0.
New Paltz used a corner kick to take a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Lisette Palomo played a corner kick from the left corner and Jess Funke scored the goal with a header into the right side of the net.
The score remained 1-0 until the 32nd minute when Siena Diaz-Colon launched a long-range arching shot from the top of the Hawks' attacking third. The shot went over the top of Plattsburgh's goalkeeper Julia Ennis, who lept but was unable to get a hand on the shot.
The Cardinals scored what turned out to be their only goal of the game in the 51st minute. Senior Kirsten Villemaire drew a foul in the 18-yard box and then scored on the ensuing penalty kick to halve New Paltz' lead.
The goal was the third of the season for Villemaire.
Plattsburgh fought to find the equalizing goal, but the Cardinals were unable to score again as New Paltz held on for the 2-1 victory.
Ennis made three saves in goal for Plattsburgh, while Kyra Russon stopped five shots for the Hawks.
The Cardinals held a 6-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Plattsburgh, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, travels to Buffalo State for a SUNYAC match at 4 p.m. on Friday.
—
New Paltz 2, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 0 1 — 1
New Paltz 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, NP, Funke (Palomo), 21:30. 2, NP, Diaz-Colon, 31:32.
Second half- 3, PSU, Villemaire (PK), 5:19.
Shots- PSU , 6-5.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 3. Russo, NP, 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.