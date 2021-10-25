Plattsburgh's late-season surge not enough to make playoffs

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State head coach Chris Taylor said his men’s soccer team was playing some of its best soccer after a 2-0 win against Potsdam on Saturday.
After an up-and-down season that ended with a five-game winning streak, the Cardinals (8-7-1, 4-4-1) narrowly missed out on the playoffs and were the first team out after losing a tiebreaker with Oswego (5-6-4, 4-4-1) for the sixth and final spot in the SUNYAC tournament.
“It’s hard because this is probably one of the more enjoyable teams I have coached because of the talent and the way they play,” Taylor said. “We all get along so well. It’s frustrating because we are playing so well.”
Plattsburgh dealt with some tough luck during the final conference weekend.
Had Geneseo tied Buffalo State on Friday, the Cardinals would have had a win-and-in scenario for Saturday, but the Knights defeated the Bengals, 2-1, thanks to a double-overtime goal with 40 seconds remaining.
Plattsburgh’s final chance to make the playoffs rested in the hands of Buffalo State and Brockport on Saturday.
Had the two teams tied, the Cardinals would have clinched the sixth seed based on their record against the top teams in the SUNYAC standings, but the Bengals edged out the Golden Eagles, 3-2.
“We made our bed,” Taylor said. “We must lie in it now.”
Plattsburgh did its part on the final day of the regular season to try and extend its season.
Jai Coker headed in a rebound to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead against the Bears at the 36:20 mark of the first half thanks to an assist from Jack Healy.
In the second half, Dylan Shalvey fed Alex Graci who ripped one home to up Plattsburgh’s advantage to 2-0 with 63:25 elapsed in regulation.
“Potsdam did some really good things defensively,” Taylor said. “They were setting traps all over the pitch, and we fell into them. Once the guys started to figure out where the traps were and how to break them, we started to get into the second attacking line more and faced forward.”
Teddy Healy finished with six saves to record the shutout for the Cardinals, and Dan Schaeber totaled seven stops to anchor the Bears.
Citing all the outside factors, Taylor said he was proud that his team focused on the task at hand and tried to control its own destiny.
“It was the hardest game we have had to play,” Taylor said. “For three weeks now, we have been in the playoffs. We could not drop a point. The pressure has been immense, and the guys have handled it so well. We just kept emphasizing we could only control us.”
Plattsburgh started off its SUNYAC schedule with a tie against Oswego and then four consecutive losses. Three defeats were by just one goal, and the fourth setback was decided by a two-goal margin.
“We did not get the results early in the year and felt unfortunate at times,” Taylor said.
“To win four straight in the SUNYAC as well as a non-conference game is a great accomplishment. We had 13 points, and this will be the first time ever that someone has not gotten in with that point total.
“I enjoy watching us play, which the biggest compliment I can give. They are just a great bunch that has been enjoyable all year.”
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Potsdam 0
POT 0 0 — 0
PSU 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, PSU, Coker (Healy), 36:20.
Second half- 2, PSU, Graci (Shalvey), 63:25.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 20-7.
Saves- Schaeber, POT, 7. Healy, PSU, 6.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.