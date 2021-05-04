Plattsburgh wraps up SLU Invitational, ready for SUNYAC championships

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's and women's track teams are getting set for the SUNYAC outdoor championships this coming weekend, and both squads had plenty of quality performances at the SLU Invitational hosted by St. Lawrence this past Saturday.
MEN
The Cardinals won seven events, placing second out of four teams with 126 points.
Sophomore Jared Davidson (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville) won both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, clocking times of 11.04 and 22.25, respectively. Both marks met SUNYAC and All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) qualification, but the men's 100-meter dash was wind aided with regard to qualifying for the AARTFC Championships. He also led off the Cardinals' first-place 4x100-meter relay, joining sophomores Brexton Montville (Cadyville, N.Y./Saranac), Aiden Masten (Peru, N.Y./Seton Catholic) and Cameron Aviles (Campbell Hall, N.Y./Washingtonville) in posting a time of 44.13.
First-year student Cody Monnat (Croghan, N.Y./Beaver River) won the 400-meter dash in 51.03, while Masten took first in the long jump with a leap of 5.84 meters (19' 2"). In the throwing events, sophomore Aidan Tous (Port Jefferson Station, N.Y./Comsewogue) placed first in the shot put (12.44 meters – 40' 9.75") and first-year student Connor Kiroy (Morrisonville, N.Y./Saranac) took first in the hammer throw (39.65 meters – 130' 1").
Second-place finishes came from Montville in the 200-meter dash (23.03), the 4x400-meter relay team of Monnat, senior Arthur Horan (Albany, N.Y./Guilderland), Davidson and first-year student Adam Prosolov (Hewlett, N.Y./George W. Hewlett) that charted a 3:40.25 and first-year student Jorge Cabrera (Mount Vernon, N.Y./Mount Vernon) in the hammer throw (37.76 meters – 123' 11").
WOMEN
The Cardinals won seven events, placing second out of four teams with 163 points.
Senior Janyll Barber (Dannemora, N.Y./Saranac) had a hand in three event wins, clocking a first-place and All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) qualifying time of 59.08 in the 400-meter dash while leading off both of the Cardinals' event-winning relays. Plattsburgh State's 4x100-meter relay squad of Barber, first-year student Michaela Schaffer (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa), junior Kristen Boerke (Washingtonville, N.Y./Washingtonville) and sophomore Jasmine Piper (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Plattsburgh) charted a time of 51.29, while its 4x400-meter relay team of Barber, junior Aislyn McDonough (Rouses Point, N.Y./Northeastern Clinton), first-year student Katie Bergé (Fayetteville, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) and junior Kristen Thomas (Islip, N.Y./Islip) posted a mark of 4:31.61.
Sophomore Deanna Zoch (Nassau, N.Y./Columbia) placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.12, while McDonough won the 800-meter run in 2:21.49. In the field events, Boerke won the high jump with a mark of 1.41 meters (4' 7.5"), while sophomore Madeline Taylor's (Rensselaer, N.Y./Columbia) toss of 39.10 meters (128' 3") was good for first in the hammer throw.
Second-place finishes came from junior Journey Myricks (Westbay, N.Y./Shaker) in the shot put (11.17 meters – 36' 7.75") and discus throw (35.65 meters – 116' 10"), Bergé in the high jump (1.36 meters – 4' 5.5") and junior Jillian Magoon (West Chazy, N.Y./Beekmantown) in the triple jump (9.33 meters – 30' 7.5").
Plattsburgh State next competes at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships from Friday-Saturday, May 7-8, at SUNY Cortland.
