Plattsburgh women's soccer schedule released

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team will look to make its seventh consecutive State University of New York Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal appearance this season, as the Cardinals, led by eighth-year head coach Tania Armellino, begin their 17-game 2021 campaign on Sept. 1.
While the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 season, Plattsburgh State advanced to the SUNYAC semifinals in 2019 after defeating SUNY Potsdam, 1-0, in the first round. The Cardinals wound up going 10-8-1 overall (4-4-1 SUNYAC) in 2019.
Plattsburgh State kicks off its 2021 schedule on Sept. 1 at home against Castleton University before visiting the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and The Sage Colleges on Sept. 4 and 5, respectively. The Cardinals then host Union College on Sept. 11, before visiting Middlebury College (Sept. 15) and Skidmore College (Sept. 18) in their final tune-ups before SUNYAC competition.
The Cardinals open up conference play at Oswego State (Sept. 24) and defending SUNYAC champion SUNY Cortland (Sept. 25) before hosting SUNY Oneonta (Oct. 1) and SUNY New Paltz (Oct. 2). Plattsburgh State travels to Buffalo State (Oct. 8) and Fredonia (Oct. 9) the following weekend and then travels to SUNY Brockport (Oct. 15) and SUNY Geneseo (Oct. 16). The Cardinals entertain Clarkson University on Oct. 19 in a non-conference tilt before closing out SUNYAC play on Oct. 23 at Potsdam. Plattsburgh State's final regular-season match is slated for Oct. 26 against SUNY Canton at the Field House Complex.
The top six teams in the final regular-season conference standings will qualify for the SUNYAC Tournament, with the first round set for Oct. 30, the semifinals set for Nov. 3 and the championship set for Nov. 6.
