PLATTSBURGH — This season has presented so many challenges to the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team, and all those challenges pale in comparison to the Cardinals' achievement, Wednesday.
On a snowy April afternoon, Plattsburgh (1-5, 1-5) won its first SUNYAC game in program history thanks to a 13-10 win over conference foe Potsdam (3-7, 0-6) at the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex.
Frankie Porcaro, the Cardinals' lone senior, and Allie Vangas led the Cardinals with three goals apiece, while Lindsay Guzzetta buried two markers.
Before the season began, Plattsburgh coach Julie Decker said one of the Cardinals' top goals was to win a conference game and start to prove their place in the SUNYAC.
"Potsdam is a huge victory for us, and we said from the very beginning that we would be looking to improve every single game and climb the ladder in the SUNYAC," Decker said.
"This is almost like a sigh of relief to say we can win a game. It just feels amazing to have the first conference victory ever. That's the best thing. We have been improving so much in the short time we have been together this year."
Plattsburgh did not have much of a preseason at all due to COVID issues and has played a very condensed schedule to make up for early-season postponements.
"What we have done in 10 or 11 days is what we could have done over a much longer stretch of time if we had a fall ball or a preseason," Decker said. "This group is so resilient, and all their hard work is really paying off now."
The Bears made the Cardinals work for the victory by coming back from multiple deficits in what was a close contest throughout.
The two teams were tied at 5-all at half before Plattsburgh started the final frame with three straight goals.
Potsdam stormed back, however, and scored four unanswered and took a 9-8 lead thanks to Anita Reitano finding the back of the net with 14:08 remaining.
Emma McLaughlin netted a crucial game-tying goal about two minutes later before Vangas gave the Cardinals the lead for good with 11:40 remaining.
"We just needed to execute the little things and take care of the small details," Decker said. "We had a few possessions in the second half where we forced things and got tight. We talked about having good spacing and taking our time with each possession. We just had to continue to play our game and focus on that with good defense."
Plattsburgh ended up finishing the second half on a 5-1 run to grab all the momentum.
Johanna Malone finished with six saves to pick up the victory in goal for the Cardinals.
Malone and the Plattsburgh defense managed to limit Potsdam's scoring attack, which was led by Hannah Stevenson and her game-high five goals, down the stretch.
"Our defense has improved so much from our first game," Decker said. "It was a little tough with how slippery it was. We locked in and sent pressure when we needed to, and our slides were on point and really good."
The Cardinals will be right back in action Thursday to face the Bears again at 4 p.m. in Potsdam.
With a win in its back pocket, Plattsburgh will plan on continuing to improve and come away with two wins in as many days.
"It's a unique challenge, but I think this whole entire year has been a unique challenge for us," Decker said with a laugh. "We will just have to be resilient and get our minds right and face things head on. This will be a brand new game, which means we will have to bring it again."
—
Plattsburgh State 13, Potsdam 10
Potsdam 5 5 — 10
Plattsburgh 5 8 — 13
Scoring
POT- Stevenson 5-0, Stark 1-0, Reid 1-0, Thacker 1-0, Reitano 1-1, LaDue 1-1.
PSU- Porcaro 3-0, Caoili 1-0, McLaughlin 1-0, Noia 1-0, Guzzetta 2-0, Scioscia 1-0, Kallamni 1-1, Vangas 3-0.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 33-21.
Ground balls- Plattsburgh State, 34-22.
Draw controls- Plattsburgh State, 14-11.
Saves- Terrance 13, Wasielewski 1, POT, 14. Malona, PSU, 6.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.