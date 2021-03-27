Plattsburgh women's lacrosse hoping to take the next step in 2021

PLATTSBURGH — Improving, improving, improving.
Whether it be in practice or a game, Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse coach Julie Decker said that's the motto of her squad, which enters its third year in program history.
The Cardinals were originally slated to open their schedule today on the road against New Paltz, but that game has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.
Whenever Plattsburgh does get its 2021 campaign started, proving its place in the SUNYAC will be a top goal.
"The SUNYAC is so strong overall, and we have not been able to prove ourselves to this point in conference play," Decker said. "We are still looking to climb the ladder, and that really starts with our first game.
"It's just going to take all things clicking for us on game day to come out firing, play loose, play fearless and have a lot of fun out there."
SUNYAC BREAKDOWN
The Cardinals will compete in the SUNYAC East division, which is comprised of Oneonta, Cortland, Potsdam and New Paltz.
Plattsburgh will play each of those opponents twice in the regular season, and its schedule also features a non-conference game at SUNY Canton, which could be the Cardinals' season opener on March 31, if the New Paltz game is not rescheduled sooner.
"Our top goal is to be able to compete for a SUNYAC championship at the end of the year," Decker said.
"That's what we are fighting for. There's a lot to do in between accomplishing something like that and now. It starts with us going hard at practice, lifting each other up, building our team bond on and off the field, and just being positive and motivating each other."
The SUNYAC West division will contain Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia, Geneseo and Oswego. The divisions were made as a preventative measure against COVID-19, which will cut down on travel as well as overnight stays.
"COVID is certainly still a factor, and that is not going to change anytime soon," Decker said. “We are just dealing with the obstacles thrown at us and trying to overcome those as fast as possible. We are finding a way no matter what, and that's just what we have to do right now."
SEASON OUTLOOK
Plattsburgh is the lone team in its division yet to play a game, as the Cardinals had non-conference games against St. Lawrence and Norwich called off in addition to its original SUNYAC opener against Cortland on March 20 pushed back to April 26.
The SUNYAC Tournament begins April 29 with the championship a couple days later on May 2.
"We can't wait to get the season underway," Decker said. "It was a bummer that we had to cancel the couple non-conference games we had at the beginning of the season and postpone the conference opener. It's extended that preseason for us for a little longer, and we can't wait to get this thing underway."
At this time, Plattsburgh will have four straight road games before its home debut April 14, against New Paltz.
Decker said there's definitely some challenges for the Cardinals when it comes to starting the season on the road, especially with various COVID-19 protocols in place that change how typical road trips can be.
"Things are definitely limited this year, so we are finding alternative ways to help our team bond," Decker said. "This has kind of forced us to go back to some old-fashioned ways of bonding and communicating, and I think we have come a long way in that regard."
When the time comes, however, Decker said Plattsburgh will be extremely excited to play on its home turf.
THE TEAM
The Cardinals have three captains, including the lone senior on the team, midfielder Frankie Porcaro, as well as junior attacker Allie Vangas and sophomore midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta.
That trio will be expected to provide plenty of leadership on and off the field for Plattsburgh's 17-player roster.
"It will be a full-team effort this year," Decker said. "We talked about that and how we will definitely need all hands on deck. I think we have got a really strong contingent of talent. We are a young team still. We don't have a ton of upperclassmen, but our captains are certainly standouts for us."
Decker really likes the youth the Cardinals have and believes there is a core the program can build on for years to come.
"I think our sophomore class as a whole has shown a lot of leadership," Decker said. "There's a lot of strong athletes there. There really are some strong players, and there are some talented freshmen, too. I hope we can put that out on the field as a finished product come game day."
MOMENTUM
Plattsburgh opened some eyes at the beginning of last season by winning its first four games before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the schedule.
All the wins were of the non-conference variety, which did not help check off the goal of making improvements within the SUNYAC, but there was plenty of momentum created.
But this is a new year with new goals and aspirations, and as great as that positivity was to kick off 2020, Decker said 2021 is a whole new ballgame.
"Last year was an awesome start and something to be super proud of, but it's not something we can hang our hats on this year," Decker said.
"This is a brand new year, and we have had a lot of time off. Every team around the country is in the same boat. We are looking to make a fresh start and take things one day at a time."
