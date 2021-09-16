PLATTSBURGH — Lily Snide stood out for Plattsburgh High in its 3-1 victory over Northern Adirondack in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball, Thursday.
Snide had 23 points, nine aces, two kills, 17 assists and 15 digs. Elise Bruso contributed eight points, followed by Olivia Nowosielski with seven points, Allison Crahan with six points, Kristine Cantwell with five and Izzy DeTulleo with two.
Cantwell and Crahan had six kills and seven digs.
The match was close throughout and could have gone either way. The Hornets fought back for a tough 29-27 victory in the second set and overcame a third-set defeat to take the match in the fourth.
For the Bobcats, Mackenzie Lawrence led her team with the team-high 13 points, along with six aces, two kills and two digs. Kate LaPoint followed close with 10 points, five aces, two kills, one block, one assist and 13 digs.
Emily Griffin notched nine points, four aces, one kill, two assists, and seven digs, and Elyse Hogan recorded eight points, four aces, three kills, one assist and eight digs. Hailie Porter also contributed with five points, three aces and a kill.
Plattsburgh High 3, Northern Adirondack 1
25-19, 29-27, 19-25, 25-21
PHS- Snide, 23 points, 9 aces, 2 kills, 17 assists, 15 digs. Fitzwater, 4 points, 2 aces. Bruso, 8 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block. Cantwell, 5 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 4 assists, 7 digs. Crahan, 6 points, 4 aces, 6 kills, 7 digs. Nowosielski, 7 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 4 digs. Saliba, 7 kills. DeTulleo, 2 points, 1 ace, 8 digs. Duquette, 1 dig.
NAC- Hogan, 8 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs. Guay, 1 assist, 14 digs. Griffin, 9 points, 4 aces 1 kill, 2 assist, 7 digs. Barber, 3 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 11 digs. LaPoint, 10 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 13 digs. Lawrence, 13 points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs. Porter, 5 points, 3 aces, 1 kill. Trombley, 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs. Husband, 1 dig.
LAKE PLACID 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
CHAMPLAIN — The Blue Bombers, led by Sydney Lawrence with 23 points, pulled ahead for a victory over the Cougars.
Lawrence also recorded 10 aces, three kills, eight digs and one assist. Following her were Julia Crawford with six points, five aces, 12 kills, six digs, one block and two assists, and Marlena Sharp with seven points, two aces, five kills, seven digs and one assist.
Aubrey Hayes also earned six points, one ace, three kills and two digs.
For Northeastern Clinton, Brianna Aubrey notched six aces and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Brooke Basmajian had five digs, and Sadie Dumas recorded three aces and three kills.
Lake Placid 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
25-11, 25-10, 21-25, 25-22
NCCS- Aubrey, 6 Aces, 8 Assists. Pennington, 1 Kill. Goodrow, 1 Kill. Oliver, 2 Aces, 1 Kill. Letourneau, 1 Ace, 4 Kills. Sample, 1 Ace, 1 Kill. Spoor, 2 Aces. Dumas, 3 Aces, 3 Kills. Basmajian, 5 Digs.
LP- Smith, 2 points, 2 digs, 1 block, 2 assists. Hayes, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 digs. Megliore, 5 points. Carr, 2 digs. Sharp, 7 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs, 1 assist. Lawrence, 23 points, 10 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs, 1 assist. Gibson, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig. Gavin, 4 points, 2 aces, 4 digs. Crawford, 6 points, 5 aces, 12 kills, 6 digs, 1 block, 2 assists.
SARANAC LAKE 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm came out with a win over the Patriots, led by Anica Null, Azra Michael, Alyssa Lapierre and Alison Hewitt.
Lapierre had the team high with 11 points, Hewitt had 10 digs for Saranac Lake, Null notched eight digs and seven points, and Michael earned six points and eight assists.
Tailor Whitson also had seven digs, and Mia Sanford had eight points.
Saranac Lake 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-17, 25-11, 25-15
SLCS- Null, 3 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs, 7 points, 1 assist. Michael, 1 ace, 3 digs, 6 points, 8 assists.
Lapierre, 2 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 11 points. Leeret, 1 kill, 1 ace, 5 digs, 5 points, 1 assist. Sanford, 3 kills, 1 ace, 8 points. Small, 2 kills, 1 block. Hewitt, 1 kill, 2 aces, 10 digs, 6 points, 1 assist. Whitson, 1 kill, 7 digs.
AVCS- No results provided to the Press-Republican.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
SARANAC 1
SARANAC — The Eagles were able to pull ahead, only dropping one set narrowly to the Chiefs.
Beekmantown was led by Ella Repas, with 10 aces, two kills, one block and one dig.
“Saranac played hard, but with Repas’ tough serve and Lauren Cross on the outside attack, we were able to find success tonight,” Eagles coach Emily Anderson said.
“Tonight’s win was what we needed to get back on track for the rest of the season,” Anderson said.
For the Chiefs, Lexus Rabideau had an impressive 23 digs, followed by Paige Bassett with 14 digs and 11 points, Zoe Vaughn with seven points, eight assists and 13 digs, Margie Raftree with seven points, three aces and 13 digs, and Sadie Baughn with six points, two aces, two kills and 15 digs.
“Defensively, we played well, we struggled on offense tonight,” Saranac coach Kayla Nason said.
She noted that Beekmantown covered the court well and had a strong serving game.
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 1
25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-12
BCS- Wypyski, 1 Dig, 3 Assists. Bronson, 2 Aces, 1 Block, 1 Dig, 8 Assist. Cross, 2 Aces, 6 Kills. Repas, 10 Aces, 2 Kills, 1 Block, 1 Dig. Proper, 1 Kill. Daniels, 4 Aces, 3 Kills, 1 Dig. Hagadorn, 3 Kills, 2 Blocks, 1 Assist. Willette, 4 Aces, 2 Digs. Dominy, 1 Block, 1 Dig.
SCS- Bassett, 11 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 14 digs. Schiraldi, 8 points, 2 assists, 7 digs. Rabideau, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 23 digs. Vaughn, 7points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 assist, 13 digs. Raftree, 7 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 13 digs. Baughn, 6 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 15 digs. Defayette, 6 points, 2 aces, 1 kill.
