PLATTSBURGH — Play to your identity.
That’s what Plattsburgh State men’s soccer coach Chris Taylor was hoping to see from his squad, Saturday.
Instead, the Cardinals (2-3-0) lost their rhythm and fell to Vassar, 2-0, in a non-conference game.
Nathan Logan and Teddy Borgos powered the Brewers (5-1-0) with a goal apiece, and Eric Wnorowski totaled four saves for the shutout.
Jai Coker came closest to putting Plattsburgh on the board and evening the game at 1-all in the second half when his long, high shot bounced off the crossbar.
“It’s kind of been the story of the last couple of games,” Taylor said. “We generate some chances at pivotal moments and don’t execute them, and then when we miss a chance at 1-0 to make it 1-1, the game completely changes.”
Vassar controlled the pace of play from about the 30-minute mark of the first half to halftime and capped things off well.
Logan capitalized on a corner-kick opportunity that resulted in a scramble within the 6-yard box. He finished off the chance and put the Brewers on the board with just 10.5 seconds to go before half, delivering a big gut punch to the Cardinals.
“The first half was really frustrating because we had what we thought was a decent plan, and we executed it for about 10 minutes and then lacked energy after the 10 minutes,” Taylor said. “To give away a goal with 10 seconds left off a set piece is just really poor.”
Plattsburgh came out with a good response to start the second half.
The Cardinals generated more opportunities in the offensive end, highlighted by a near goal from Yusif Okine that was shut down by Wnorowski from close range and Coker’s strike off the top woodwork.
“Yeah in some ways,” said Taylor, referencing how it was good to see his team find its groove a bit in the second half.
“We should not need the response to be totally honest. I think the most disappointing thing was we kind of lost our identity for 30 of the first 45 minutes in the first half. When you are chasing, it’s hard. You will have some energy because you are chasing, but it’s hard to have composure when you are chasing like that.”
Taylor said an inability to close down on the ball and letting people spin out of situations as well as watching the ball instead of the opponent may be some factors to pinpoint when focusing on what caused the loss of identity.
“Vassar is a quality team, and if you make a mistake, they will expose you for it,” he said.
Borgos gave the Brewers a 2-0 advantage at the 75:56 mark of the second half, and Plattsburgh failed to generate many chances afterward.
Teddy Healy anchored the Cardinals with four stops in goal.
Plattsburgh has one more non-conference tune-up with a visit to Sage at 4 p.m. Tuesday before beginning SUNYAC play the coming weekend.
“One of the things is we have a lot of players who maybe haven’t seen as many minutes yet, but maybe they need to if guys are not fulfilling roles,” Taylor said. “For us, it’s getting back to what we are supposed to be, which is dominating the ball and dominating without the ball. We got to get better at being ourselves. There is no Plan B.”
Vassar 2, Plattsburgh State 0
VAS 1 1 — 2
PSU 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, VAS, Logan (Snyder), 44:49.
Second half- 2, VAS, Borgos (Lane), 75:56.
Shots- Vassar, 14-11.
Saves- Wnorowski, VAS, 4. Healy, PSU, 4.
