Plattsburgh turns back Oswego to extend winning streak

PLATTSBURGH — The comeback Cards were back in action on Saturday, but this rally was not as hectic as the day before.
Following a come-from-behind win on Friday against Oswego that saw a 3-0 deficit flip to a 6-3 victory, the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team had to rally again in a 4-1 triumph against the Lakers.
Taylor Whitney, Sara Krauseneck, Ivy Boric and Mae Olshansky all scored once to lead the Cardinals (14-2-0) in what was actually a non-league game against Oswego (8-6-1).
Ashlyn McGrath was the lone member of the Lakers to beat Plattsburgh goalie Ashley Davis who saved 25 shots to register the win, while Oswego’s Joanna Hiebert was busy in net with 30 saves.
The Cardinals, who are now on an eight-game winning streak, were supposed to play Canton on Saturday. That matchup was canceled, so the Lakers stayed in town after Friday’s Northeast Women’s Hockey League game to return to the ice once more.
McGrath set the tone for Oswego when she scored on a sharp-angle shot just 2:27 into the first stanza, prompting the Cardinals to have to come from behind once again.
“I thought we scrambled a bit in the first period, and it took us a bit to settle down,” Plattsburgh coach Kevin Houle said.
“We had some chances and converted on one of them. It was important to come into the locker room tied 1-1. They are a good hockey team, and they kept coming and pressuring. Ashley played very well.”
That important equalizer Houle alluded to that sent the Cardinals into the first intermission tied came off Whitney’s stick at the 8:49 mark thanks to assists from Krauseneck and Nicole Unsworth.
“The energy was up on the bench,” said Plattsburgh’s Erin McArdle, who registered two assists and helped anchor the Cardinal defense after surrendering the early goal.
“Nobody thought the game was over when they went up. Everyone just came together, and we knew we just needed to get the next goal and take everything one thing at a time.”
McArdle picked up the primary assist on Plattsburgh’s go-ahead marker in the middle period when she fired a shot from the point on the power play that Krauseneck put home to bump the Cardinals ahead for good with 7:38 gone.
With 1:29 remaining before the second intermission, Boric slipped an innocent shot through Hiebert’s pads to give Plattsburgh a crucial two-goal advantage headed into the second pause.
The Cardinals finished the game a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, which included killing off a brief 5-on-3 Laker advantage near the midway mark of the second, so momentum was totally on the side of Plattsburgh headed into the third.
“It seemed we were on the penalty kill most of the night, but we have not won the special teams battles always,” Houle said. “It was an opportunity to gain some momentum and play the game the way we want to play. We moved the puck pretty well after that.
“We got the third goal, which was a bit of a gift, so it was nice to have the two-goal cushion going into the third.”
Olshansky added an insurance marker that was set up by some nifty moves and a great feed from Unsworth with 3:55 gone in the third period.
“It’s always really important to have multiple goal scorers, and we showed that in this game,” McArdle said.
“It was a good weekend, especially on Friday. That was a good character win. It’s never a bad thing to come from behind and have that confidence booster to know we can come from behind if need be.”
The Cardinals will have to wait a bit before their next game, which is scheduled for Feb. 4 at Cortland. Plattsburgh was supposed to play Buffalo State next weekend, but those matchups have been postponed.
“We have come from behind on multiple occasions this year, so moving forward, it’s good to know we have that confidence to come from behind,” Houle said.
“We certainly have to be better and come out of the gate and score first, but sometimes we get scored on and play better. We responded very well, and we have to be happy with that.”
Plattsburgh State 4, Oswego 1
OSW 1 0 0 — 1
PSU 1 2 1 — 4
First period- 1, OSW, McGrath, 2:27. 2, PSU, Whitney (Krauseneck, Unsworth), 8:49.
Second period- 3, PSU, Krauseneck (McArdle, Katonka), 7:38 (PP). 4, PSU, Boric (McArdle), 18:31.
Third period- 5, PSU, Olshansky (Unsworth), 3:55.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 34-26.
Saves- Hiebert, OSW, 30. Davis, PSU, 25.
