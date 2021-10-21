Plattsburgh tops Saranac; Peru, Saranac Lake, Beekmantown all win

SARANAC — Plattsburgh High, led by Lily Snide, blanked Saranac, 3-0, on Thursday during the Chiefs’ Senior Night, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
Snide helped out the team with 13 points, 13 assists, six aces, two kills and nine digs.
Some other standouts include Kristine Cantwell, Olivia Nowosielski and Isabel DeTulleo. Cantwell had six points, two aces, nine kills, three digs and a block, Nowosielski had seven points, three aces, two kills, two assists and five digs, while DeTulleo notched a team-high 14 digs.
“It was a good game tonight,” Saranac coach Kayla Nason said.
“PHS was very aggressive all-around but especially on defense.”
Saranac, after honoring seniors Zoe Vaughn and manager Katherine Griffin, could never really get things going. Vaughn had a team-high 10 assists, along with five digs, six kills, three points and one ace.
Paige Bassett also had five points, three aces, three kills, seven digs and a block, and Margie Raftree notched two points, an assist, and led the team with 10 digs. Meanwhile, Lexus Rabideau and Hailey Schiraldi matched up equally, both recording three points, two aces, one kill, one assist and nine digs.
Nason recognized Schiraldi, Raftree, Rabideau and Vaughn for having great games.
–
Plattsburgh High 3, Saranac 0
25-13, 25-23, 25-16
PHS- Snide, 13 points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 9 digs. Fitzwater, 8 points, 1 kill, 2 digs. Cantwell, 6 points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 3 digs, 1 block. Nowosielski, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs. Saliba, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 digs. DeTulleo, 1 point, 1 kill, 14 digs.
Duquette, 5 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 9 digs. Barnett, 1 dig. Battinelli, 3 kills, 1 dig.
SCS- Blair, 3 points, 1 assist, 3 digs. Bassett, 5 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs, 1 block. Schiraldi, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 9 digs. Rabideau, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill 1 assist, 9 digs. Vaughn, 3 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs. Raftree, 2 points, 1 assist, 10 digs. Baughn, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 assists, 4 digs.
PERU 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
PERU — The Nighthawks were able to pull away in an exciting back-and-forth, five set match against the Bobcats.
Rachel Madore stood out with 13 points, 36 assists, 19 digs, four aces and seven kills.
Alyssa Bartholomew added in 30 digs, along with seven points, three aces and four assists. Alexandra LaValley recorded 14 digs, six points, three aces and seven kills, while Payton Seymour notched 13 digs, 16 kills and eight points.
For Northern Adirondack, Elyse Hogan and Allie Barber led the team.
Hogan had 11 points, 27 digs, two aces, three kills and three assists, while Barber had 14 points, eight aces, seven kills, six assists and 30 digs.
Kate LaPoint also helped out with 12 points, four aces, four kills, one block, two assists and 11 digs.
–
Peru 3, Northern Adirondack 2
25-18, 13-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23.
PCS- Bartholomew, 7 points, 3 aces, 4 assists, 30 digs. Madore, 13 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 36 assists, 19 digs. Martin, 12 points, 3 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 5 assists, 3 digs. Finn, 2 points. LaValley, 6 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, 14 digs. Lyon, 2 points, 7 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Robinson, 9 kills, 2 blocks. Seymour, 8 points, 16 kills, 13 digs. Cunningham, 8 points, 2 aces, 5 digs. Lozier, 2 kills.
NAC- Hogan, 11 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 27 digs. Guay, 5 points, 2 aces, 8 digs. Griffin, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 kills, 7 assists, 9 digs. Barber, 14 points, 8 aces, 7 kills, 6 assists, 30 digs. LaPoint, 12 points, 4 aces, 4 kill, 1 block, 2 assists, 11 digs. Lawrence, 11 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 12 digs. Porter, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs. Brunell, 1 dig.
SARANAC LAKE 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
SARANAC LAKE — Bella Burcume, Anica Null and Azra Michael each had seven points to lead the Red Storm to a victory over the Cougars.
Burcume also notched an ace, while Null recorded four aces, two digs and 11 kills. Michael also had 17 assists, three aces, two digs and a kill.
The Press Republican did not receive statistics from Northeastern Clinton.
–
Saranac Lake 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-10, 25-13, 25-12
SLCS- Hurteau, 1 point. Montroy, 6 points, 3 aces. Sanford, 4 kills. Small, 1 dig, 1 kill, 1 block. Burcume, 7 points, 1 ace. Whitson, 5 points, 1 ace, 4 digs, 4 kills. Hewitt 5 points, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill. Null, 7 points, 4 aces, 2 digs, 11 kills. Michael, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 digs, 17 assists, 1 kill. White, 5 points, 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 kill. Harvey, 1 assist.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Eagles, led by Ella Repas and Callie Willette, just seemed to dominate more as the sets went on, shutting out the Patriots.
“Tonight was a great game for our whole team,” Beekmantown coach Emily Anderson-Girard said.
Repas recorded 14 points, three aces, four kills, and two digs, while Willette also had 14 points, along with eight aces, two digs and an assist. Charlize Daniels was not far behind with 11 points, two aces, four kills, three digs and two assists.
Lauren Cross had nine points and 10 kills, along with an ace and a dig. Alexandra Ciolac led the team with 16 assists, adding in a kill and a dig as well.
Anderson-Girard noted that Ciolac stepped up as the setter and recognized Janna Ruest for recording an ace in the first moments of her varsity debut.
“Every teammate present was able to play valuable minutes throughout the three sets,” she said.
–
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-22, 25-18, 25-8
BCS- Wypyski, 8 Digs. Cringle, 2 points. Ruest, 2 points, 1 Ace, 1 dig. Ciolac, 1 Kill, 1 Dig, 16 Assists. Franklin, 1 dig. Cross, 9 points, 1 Ace, 10 kills, 1 dig. Repas, 14 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs. Proper, 2 kills, 1 dig. Daniels, 11 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 assist. Hagadorn, 1 kill. Willette, 14 points, 8 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist. Parker, 1 kill, 2 blocks. Dominy, 1 kill.
AVCS- Durgan, 2 assists, 3 kills. Young, 2 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace, 4 points. Sessoms, 2 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace, 2 points. Butler, 1 kill. Douglas, 5 digs, 1 assist, 3 kills, 3 aces, 9 points. Dubuque, 3 digs, 2 kills. Pelkey, 6 digs, 1 point. Lincoln, 7 digs, 1 assist, 1 kills, 1 ace, 3 points. Bourgeois, 4 digs. LaFountain, 1 dig, 3 points. Beane, 1 dig. Durgan, 2 kills, 1 point. Lawrence, 3 digs, 7 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.