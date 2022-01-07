Plattsburgh tops Potsdam, 2-1, in day one of tourney

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh girls opened up the North Country Shootout at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center with a 2-1 shootout win, Friday.
Scoreless through three periods, the game was decided by the breakaway contest.
In the shootout, McKenzie Brown and Amanda Vaughn came through with goals for the Hornets, while Kennedy Emerson notched Potsdam’s lone goal on the night.
Amelia LeBrun stood tall in the Plattsburgh nets, stopping 22 of the Sandstoners’ 23 shots.
—
Plattsburgh 2, Potsdam 1 (SO)
PDM 0 0 0 1 — 1
PHS 0 0 0 2 — 2
First period- No Scoring
Second period- No Scoring.
Third period- No Scoring.
Shootout- Plattsburgh- 1, PHS, Brown. 2, PDM, Emerson. 3, PHS, Vaughn.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 23-22. PDM, 19-17.
KENMORE/GRAND ISLAND 6
SARANAC LAKE PLACID 2
PLATTSBURGH — SLP kept things tied through two periods, but a four-goal third period from Kenmore/Grand Island made the difference, Friday.
Dariana Patterson opened the game strong for SLP, scoring both of the team’s goals before the six-minute mark of the first period.
Emiliana Cassillo got K/GI within one before the end of the first frame, scoring at the 10:10 mark, and Madison Flory tied the game just 1:13 into the second period.
Then, in the third, Cassillo added a second tally, Isabella Jayme scored twice and Teagan Willats netted one to make it 6-2.
Kelsey McKillip stopped 28 of Kenmore/Grand Island’s 34 shots in the SLP loss.
—
Kenmore/Grand Island 6, Saranac Lake Placid 2
KGI 1 1 4 — 1
SLP 2 0 0 — 2
First period- 1, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Nichols), 4:53. 2, SLP, Dar. Patterson, 5:20. 3, KGI, Cassillo (Willats, Buyea) 10:10.
Second period- 4, KGI, Flory (Jayme, Isabelle Bourgeault), 1:13.
Third period- 5, KGI, Willats (Samplinski), 0:40. 6, KGI, Jayme (Incorvaia), 1:15. 7, KGI, Cassillo, 6:45. 8, KGI, Jayme PPG, 13:30.
Shots/Saves- McKillip, SLP, 34-28. KGI, 22-20.
BOYS
SARANAC 6
ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 5, OT
NORFOLK — Landen Duprey's goal at 3:05 of overtime gave the Chiefs their non-league win.
Duprey finished with two goals, while Adrian Barnes, Ashtyn Catlin, Ethan Barnes and Evan Patrie also scored for Saranac. It was the first-career high school goals for Adrian Barnes and Catlin.
The Chiefs scored twice early on in the third period to take a 5-2 advantage, but St. Lawrence Central rallied for three goals by Ashton Adams, Derrick Lamay and Kade Hayes to force overtime.
Saranac held a 46-29 shot advantage. Shawn McLane (20) and Mason Patnode (4) combined for 24 saves for the Chiefs.
“We really had good energy out of the gate and controlled the pace of play in the first two periods,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We need to do a better job of playing with the lead. Our poor puck management in the third cost us and allowed them to draw even.
“The thing we ask from our goalies is to give us a chance to win, and I feel that McLane did that tonight. We hung him out to dry a couple times and that is part of the puck management we need to work on.”
—
Saranac 6, St. Lawrence Central 5, OT
Saranac 2 1 2 1 — 6
St. Lawrence 0 2 3 0 — 5
First period- 1, SCS, A. Barnes (Buckley, O'Connell), 3:10. 2, SCS, Duprey (Patrie), 3:39.
Second period- 3, SLC, Lamay (Adams), 5:50. 4, SCS, Catlin (A. Barnes, O'Connell), 6:30. 5, SLC, Adams, 11:29.
Third period- 6, SCS, E. Barnes ppg (Provost, Buckley), :40. 7, SCS, Patrie, 5:43. 8, SLC, Adams, 9:05. 9, SLC, Lamay (Hornung), 10:33. 10, SLC, Hayes, 11:57.
Overtime- 11, SCS, Duprey (Buckley, Patrie), 3:05.
Shots- Saranac, 46-29.
Saves- McLane (20), Patnode (4) SCS, 24. Strawster, SLC, 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.