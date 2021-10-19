Plattsburgh tops Canton, keeps momentum going in crucial stretch

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State is keeping the train rolling.
After plenty of struggles early in the season, the Cardinals (7-7-1) are now on a four-game winning streak following a 2-0 defeat of Canton (7-7-1) in a non-conference men’s soccer game on Tuesday.
Dylan Shalvey and John Hayes scored for Plattsburgh, and Teddy Healy had to make just one save to record the shutout.
“I think we are building a lot of confidence right now and momentum,” Hayes said. “We can feed off this hot streak. The team chemistry has come up a lot. We are having good training sessions, and we just feel real good about how we are playing.”
Much of the game was played in either the midfield or the Cardinals’ attacking third.
Plattsburgh finished with a commanding 29-1 shot advantage, which included 17 shots on target.
“A win is good especially with the way we have been going this year where we have played well a lot of the times but not been rewarded with a win,” Cardinals coach Chris Taylor said.
“We wish we were a bit more ruthless. We love having the ball, but with a little more ruthlessness, that would be good. I am reasonably happy with today, but we can get to another level.”
Plattsburgh had a golden opportunity to take an early lead after the Kangaroos were called for a handball in the box.
Luke Rapaport pushed his penalty attempt wide to the right, however, and the game remained scoreless after 7:30 had elapsed in the opening half.
Shalvey put the Cardinals up by a tally when he finished a feed from Cameron Richards at the 18:09 mark of regulation.
“We thought after that goal that we would have a lot more, but we scored enough and really possessed well,” Hayes said.
“If we play like the way we did today and finish a bit more going forward, we will be in a good position. We can be real dominant with that attack.”
Following a header off the post by Hayes and a few other chances within close range, Plattsburgh finally added an insurance goal late in the second half.
Hayes attacked right through the middle and worked his way to goal before firing a shot into the back of the net to give the Cardinals a two-goal advantage with 7:24 remaining in the match.
“Sometimes there are some individual mentalities where we have a lot of players who are creative and like to facilitate, but sometimes you have to have the mentality of getting to goal,” Taylor said.
“Someone may not be happy they did not get passed to, but we can’t always be so nice. Selfishness is something you don’t want as a coach, but aggressiveness can make for a good balance with all the facilitating. It’s a fine line, and we need to realize that.”
Jason Meneses (8) and Owen Kwong (7) combined for 15 saves in the Canton nets.
Plattsburgh has one more game left in the regular season against SUNYAC rival Potsdam at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cardinals are still alive in the conference playoff race, but they will need to win and potentially get some help from other teams depending on how other conference foes fair on Friday.
“The guys have just kept believing,” Taylor said. “We kept belief because we knew we were doing the right things. The backs have been against the wall, and the pressure was on.
“It’s been great to see the guys say enough is enough and create the storyline of our season.”
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Canton 0
CAN 0 0 — 0
PSU 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, PSU, Shalvey (Richards), 18:09.
Second half- 2, PSU, Hayes, 82:36.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 29-1.
Saves- Kwong (7), Meneses (8), CAN, 15. Healy, PSU, 1.
