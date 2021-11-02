Plattsburgh to host Cortland in SUNYAC semifinal

PLATTSBURGH — The second-seeded Plattsburgh State women's soccer team is set to host third-seeded SUNY Cortland in a State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament semifinal match at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Field House Complex.
ABOUT THE SERIES
Plattsburgh State is 14-22-5 all-time against SUNY Cortland. However, Plattsburgh State has won seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams. Earlier this season, the Cardinals defeated the Red Dragons, 1-0, on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Holloway Field in Cortland. The match was scoreless until the 74th minute when senior midfielder Allison Seidman (Commack, N.Y./Commack) scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal. In the match, the Cardinals outshot the Red Dragons, 17-9.
ABOUT THE CARDINALS
Plattsburgh State played to a 12-3-2 (7-2-0 SUNYAC) regular-season record in 2021. The Cardinals, who have won eight of their last 10 games played, are led on offense by a trio of seniors. Senior forward Emily Frodyma (Watervliet, N.Y./Catholic Central) leads the SUNYAC in both goals (9) and points (29) this season. Senior forward Kirsten Villemaire (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Beekmantown) has contributed nine goals and four assists for 22 points this season. Villemaire has scored at least one goal in seven of the Cardinals' last eight matches. Seidman has tallied seven goals and five assists for 19 points in 2021.
The Cardinal defense, which has held opponents to 0.85 goals scored per game, features sophomore defenders Casey Granger (Hopewell Junction, N.Y./Arlington) and Katie Stevenson (Mastic Beach, N.Y./William Floyd) with 1,384 and 1,233 minutes played, respectively.
In goal, junior Julia Ennis (Carmel, N.Y./Kennedy Catholic) has played to an 11-3-2 record with five shutouts on the season. Ennis has made 69 saves with a .821 save percentage and a 0.95 goals-against average in 16 games played.
Head coach Tania Armellino, who has an 80-45-9 coaching record in her eight years at Plattsburgh State, has guided the Cardinals to seven consecutive appearances in the SUNYAC Tournament semifinals. Armellino led Plattsburgh State to a 7-2-0 record in SUNYAC play this season — the most conference wins for the program since 2010 (7-1-1).
ABOUT THE RED DRAGONS
SUNY Cortland (9-4-3, 6-1-2 SUNYAC) enters the match with Plattsburgh State on an eight-game unbeaten streak. The Red Dragons have played to a 6-0-2 record over the streak, with their last loss coming against Plattsburgh State (1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Cortland advanced to the SUNYAC Tournament with a 4-3 home win over sixth-seeded SUNY Brockport on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Red Dragons, who trailed 3-1 at halftime, scored three unanswered goals in the second half to complete the come-from-behind victory.
The Red Dragons are paced on offense by senior forward Jaden Galluzzo, who has tallied nine goals and five assists for 23 points this season. Galluzzo ranks second in the SUNYAC in points.
In goal, junior Lexi Ramonetti (7-1-2) has tallied 47 saves, a .870 save percentage, a 0.74 goals-against average and four shutouts over 10 games played.
TICKET PRICING
General admission tickets are $5, while tickets for children ages 5-12 are $3. Children ages four and under and students from SUNYAC schools with valid identification will be admitted free of charge.
WHAT'S NEXT
The winner of Plattsburgh State and SUNY Cortland faces the victor of the semifinal match between fifth-seeded Fredonia and top-seeded SUNY Geneseo. The SUNYAC Tournament champion will earn the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Commented
