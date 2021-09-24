Plattsburgh ties Oswego to open SUNYAC schedule

PLATTSBURGH — The score does not always indicate how a team plays.
That's what Plattsburgh State men's soccer coach Chris Taylor said about his squad following a 1-1 draw against Oswego (1-2-4, 0-0-1), Friday, in SUNYAC play.
Jimmy Alexander netted the lone goal for the Cardinals (3-3-1, 0-0-1), while Caleb Munski scored on a penalty kick to account for the Lakers' only marker.
"In our sport, unfortunately, the score is not always a good indicator of what happened in the game because it's such a low-scoring sport," Taylor said. "We play that game, and nine times out of 10, we win it.
"We dominated everything. We dominated every start. We dominated possession. We dominated shots. We should have scored one or two more. We did everything we were supposed to do except put it in the back of the net."
This was the first conference game the Cardinals played since Nov. 9, 2019, when they fell to Oneonta in the SUNYAC championship.
Plattsburgh made their contest against Oswego last the distance but almost ended it with seconds to go in the second overtime.
A bouncing ball near the Lakers' defensive third landed at the feet of the Cardinals' Juan Velez who fired a shot toward net that went just wide with three seconds to go.
Velez fell to his knees after watching his strike just miss the target and realized he was so close to giving Plattsburgh the win as the final horn sounded.
"It's in the moment," Velez said. "It was right there. It was a difficult shot, but I did the best I could.
"I believe we should have won the game and finished the opportunities we had, and for (Saturday against Cortland), we have to take every opportunity we get."
The Cardinals will have a quick turnaround and host No. 18 Cortland at 1 p.m. Saturday.
"They will not recover, but nobody will recover," said Taylor, talking about how his team can come back physically after an overtime affair. "We are going to have to go deeper in the bench. It's a next-man-up mentality. It's not ideal, but it's the way it is in our league, and it's the same for everyone. We are going to need some performances from guys who maybe haven't had opportunities yet, and this is their chance."
Alexander put Plattsburgh on the board with 13:53 gone in the first half after he headed in a free kick from Kevin Abbondanza.
That lead did not last long, however, as Munski capitalized on a penalty-kick opportunity and buried it roughly seven minutes after the Cardinals took the lead.
"We did start off well," Plattsburgh defender Andrew Braverman said. "The first 15-20 minutes, it was all us. We were really dynamic. The PK did sort of swing momentum for a good five minutes. They hit a good little spell, but I think we did a good job to work hard and get back to the momentum on our side."
The rest of the first half and most of the second saw the Cardinals control possession and have a handful of quality scoring chances.
Overtime was much of the same other than the Lakers hitting the goal post once in the second overtime.
Plattsburgh finished with a 6-3 advantage in shots on target.
Teddy Healy made two saves for the Cardinals, and Oswego keeper Brian Terra turned away five shots.
There was some physical play throughout the match, as both Plattsburgh and the Lakers were given four yellow cards.
For the Cardinals, they hope the momentum they did take from the tie carries over to their clash with the Red Dragons, who beat Potsdam, 2-1, to open the conference portion of their schedule Friday.
"We had this marked on the schedule, so we will be ready to go," Braverman said.
—
Plattsburgh State 1, Oswego 1 (OT)
OSW 1 0 0 0 — 1
PSU 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, PSU, Alexander (Abbondanza), 13:53. 2, OSW, Munski, PK, 20:46.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 15-9.
Saves- Terra, OSW, 5. Healy, PSU, 2.
