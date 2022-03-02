Plattsburgh thumps Potsdam, headed back to NEWHL title game

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team punched its ticket to the Northeast Women’s Hockey League Championship on Tuesday night.
Thanks to an 8-0 win against Potsdam (9-15-1) in a league semifinal at Stafford Ice Arena, the Cardinals (23-2-1) will now aim to defend their NEWHL title against Cortland this Saturday back at home.
Annie Katonka and Sara Krauseneck both found the back of the net twice for Plattsburgh, while Ivy Boric, Tatem Cheney, Nicole Unsworth and Kaitlin Drew-Mead all lit the lamp once to help take down the Bears.
“I thought we did some real good things offensively, but we have to do a better job in our own end,” Cardinals coach Kevin Houle said. “We gave up too many opportunities. I thought we turned the puck over, and we have to tighten things up defensively.”
Even though Plattsburgh was not pleased with some of its defensive zone play, there were plenty of positives early.
Krauseneck scored just 22 seconds into the game, and Boric and Katonka followed shortly after to give the Cardinals a 3-0 advantage with only 3:42 elapsed in the opening stanza.
“It’s great when we score a lot of goals because it shows we are a solid team, but as they say, ‘Defense wins championships,’” Katonka said. “We have to work on our defensive zone a bit better, but having the cushion helps to be able to take some chances.”
The 8-0 final overshadowed an important part of the first period that saw Plattsburgh have to kill off a 5-on-3 power play at the end of the first 20 minutes.
Chloe Beaubien stood tall between the pipes and made a couple key stops to keep Potsdam off the board. The Cardinal netminder finished with a 25-save shutout.
“It’s nice to score early and often,” Houle said. “You bring a 3-0 lead after the first. That was a challenge. They had some power plays there, and it could have easily been 3-1 or 3-2. That was a key point in the game for us getting that kill and coming out in the second and getting momentum away from them.”
That momentum Houle talked about was taken back for good when Krauseneck put one in with 5:12 gone in the middle frame, and Unsworth added some insurance with her marker 40 seconds later.
Katonka then helped the Cardinals begin to pour it on when she netted her second of the contest with just over five minutes left before the teams headed back to the dressing room for the second intermission.
Plattsburgh still focused on defense during the break.
“We got the offensive zone working, but we know that going forward, teams are not going to let us have it in the d-zone and let us walk away with a win,” Krauseneck said.
Drew-Mead and Cheney were responsible for the Cardinals’ final goals of the game in the third period as they found a way to get pucks past Potsdam goaltender Ellie Zurfluh who totaled 43 stops.
“It was a good game to certainly come out and play well and get the jitters out,” Houle said.
“I thought we played pretty relaxed for the most part and played our game other than our d-zone. We hadn’t played in 10 days. That’s a long layoff. We made some nice plays, but we have to play better.”
The Red Dragons (18-5-1) will come to Plattsburgh with plenty of confidence after a 1-0 overtime win against Oswego in the other NEWHL semifinal on Tuesday.
During the regular season, the Cardinals picked up 5-1 and 3-1victories over Cortland and also registered a 3-3 tie against the Red Dragons.
“We are going to come prepared,” Krauseneck said. “We know that every team is going to give us their best moving forward. We know where we have to clean up and work on. We have to come out strong and do what we can.”
—
Plattsburgh State 8, Potsdam 0
POT 0 0 0 — 0
PSU 3 3 2 — 8
First period- 1, PSU, Krauseneck (Katonka, Boric), 0.22. 2, PSU, Boric (McArdle, Katonka), 2:54. 3, PSU, Katonka, 3:42.
Second period- 4, PSU, Krauseneck (Boric, Olshansky), 5:12. 5, PSU, Unsworth (Olshansky, Drew-Mead), 5:52. 6, PSU, Katonka (Wasik), 14:56.
Third period- 7, PSU, Drew-Mead (Olshansky), 11:06. 8, PSU, Cheney (Benjamin, Calhoun), 18:10.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 51-25.
Saves- Zurfluh, POT, 43. Beaubien, PSU, 25.
