Plattsburgh tennis falls to Cortland

CORTLAND — The Plattsburgh State women's tennis team dropped a 7-2 decision to SUNY Cortland in SUNYAC action Saturday afternoon at the Varsity Tennis Courts.
In doubles play, senior Bri Miller and sophomore Jacqueline Svantner prevailed, 8-4, over their Cortland counterpart at No. 3, while sophomore Nicole Svantner added another point to the Cardinals' score with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles. Of note, Jacqueline Svantner won her second set, 6-4, against Cortland's junior Isabella Bonapace at No. 4 singles, but Bonapace won a tiebreak, 11-9, to win the matchup.
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-1 overall (1-1 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Saint Michael's College on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m.
