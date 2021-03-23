Plattsburgh takes down SLP

PLATTSBURGH — Mackenzie Brown and Amanda Vaughn each accounted for two goals and an assist to lead Plattsburgh High to a 5-0 win over Saranac Lake/Lake Placid in Section VII girls hockey Monday night.
Gillian Boule contributed a goal and assist, while Ada Johnston assisted on three of the PHS goals.
Ava Julian (20) and Amelia LeBrun (12) combined for 32 saves in recording the shutout. Whitney Battistoni finished with 32 stops for SLP.
“It was a hard-fought win tonight,” PHS coach Trevor Cameron said. “The first period we were able to jump on SLP after their bus ride. The second period they brought it to us. Our second period has been our downfall.
“We really finished the game strong in the third period with many players contributing.”
—
Plattsburgh 5, SLP 0
SLP 0 0 0 — 0
Plattsburgh 3 0 2 — 5
First period- 1, PHS, Brown (Kay, Johnston), 3:30. 2, PHS, Vaughn (Brown, Johnston), 10:04. 3, PHS, Brown (Vaughn, Johnston), 12:58.
Third period- 4, PHS, Boule (Montville), 8:24. 5, PHS, Vaughn (Giroux, Boule), 9:45.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 37-32.
Saves- Battistoni, SLP, 32. Julian (20), LeBrun (12), PHS, 32.
