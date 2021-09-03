CHAZY — Plattsburgh High took a bit to find its groove, but once the Hornets did, they rolled to a win.
Plattsburgh took home the Jan Davis Memorial Girls Soccer Tournament title with a 5-0 win over Chazy, Friday, thanks to consistent possession as well as balanced offense and quality defense.
Amaya Abellard and Haley Ladue both scored twice, Sophie Burdo notched a goal and Emma Whalen recorded a one-save shutout.
“There’s definitely a lot of potential with this group,” Hornets coach Tim Mulligan said.
“We have a lot of young players. These are good confidence builders for our young players and everyone. We know there are some tough teams in Division I, and we know the speed of play is going to increase. If we can speed our game up and keep possessing, we will be competitive.”
Ava McAuliffe nearly put the Eagles ahead in the first minute of regulation but had her shot bang off the post.
Plattsburgh managed to settle down a bit and got on the board when Ladue found the back of the net with 6:11 left before halftime.
Abellard put the Hornets up by two goals with a beautiful strike from 25 yards out at the 39:43 mark of the first half.
The second goal was a big momentum boost for Plattsburgh.
“When we move the ball, we really come together well as a team really easily,” Abellard said. “We always have forwards making runs, and we have to keep it going forward because we know if we let up, we give Chazy opportunities.”
Abellard scored again just over five minutes into the second half, and the Hornets really took off from there.
Plattsburgh finished with an 18-2 shot advantage and put 16 of them on target.
Samantha Gonyo played well in net for Chazy, piling up 11 saves, including a few from close range.
Burdo notched a goal with 28:57 to go in the second half before Ladue scored her second of the game as 13:38 remained in regulation.
“It can be frustrating to almost have the entire half and not get on the board,” Mulligan said. “That early wake-up call at the beginning with Ava was a good test for us. There are some good things we saw in the back. I thought overall we managed the game and stayed composed. I really liked the energy.”
—
Plattsburgh High 5, Chazy 0
PHS 2 3 — 5
CHA 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PHS, Ladue (Burdo), 6:11. 2, PHS, Abellard, 0:17.
Second half- 3, PHS, Abellard (Hemingway), 34:58. 4, PHS, Burdo (Trombley), 28:57. 5, PHS, Ladue (Whalen), 13:38.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 18-2.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 1. Gonyo, CHA, 11.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
