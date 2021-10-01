PLATTSBURGH — It came down to the results of the last event, but Plattsburgh eked out a 532-524 team win over AuSable Valley in a swimming pentathlon meet in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Friday.
Moriah finished third with 61 points, while Beekmantown took fourth with 33.
The Patriots’ Alexis Hathaway and Ella Garrow took first and second place, respectively, in the 100-yard butterfly. The Hornets’ Silver sisters were right behind, with Marissa taking third and Alison taking fourth.
Marissa Silver was the only non-AuSable Valley athlete to win an event, taking the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:08.17 time, followed closely by Garrow and Hathaway, respectively.
Garrow and Hathaway continued their strong nights for the Patriots in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing first and second in the event, respectively, followed by Alison Silver and Allie Coupal for Plattsburgh.
The two Patriots then swapped the first and second spots in the 100-yard freestyle, with Hathaway taking the top spot and Garrow following. Marissa Silver snagged the third spot in that event.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Garrow and Hathaway continued their dominance, taking first and second place just under a second apart from each other. Marissa Silver took the third place spot in the event.
Alleigh Richards was the highest finisher in any event for the Eagles, swimming a 1:39:07 time in the 100-yard backstroke.
Isabella Giovazzino was the top finisher for the Vikings, finishing the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:47.76 time.
Team Scores
1. Plattsburgh, 532; 2. AuSable Valley, 524; 3. Moriah, 61; 4. Beekmantown, 33.
Individual Results
100-yard butterfly- 1, Hathaway, AVCS, 1:08.17. 2, Garrow, AVCS, 1:10.09. 3, M. Silver, PHS, 1:11.45. 4, A. Silver, PHS, 1:13.31. 5, Briehl, PHS, 1:14.04. 6, Manion, AVCS, 1:15.11. 7, A. Coupal, PHS, 1:20.45. 8, G. Coupal, PHS, 1:21.67. 9, Brousseau, AVCS, 1:22.62. 10, LaValley, PHS, 1:23.30. 11, Chase, AVCS, 1:25.88. 12, Fuller, PHS, 1:25.91. 13, Frank-Calvo, AVCS, 1:29.89. 14, Roy, AVCS, 1:30.95. 15, Richards, Alleigh, Beekmantown, 1:31.88. 16, Giovazzino, Isabella, MOR, 1:47.90. 17, O'Connor, Chastity, MCS, 1:53.29.
100-yard backstroke- 1, M. Silver, PHS, 1:08.03. 2, Garrow, AVCS, 1:08.42. 3, Hathaway, AVCS, 1:08.49. 4, LaValley, PHS, 1:14.13. 5, G. Coupal, PHS, 1:14.70. 6, Manion, AVCS, 1:15.28. 7, Fuller, PHS, 1:15.88. 8, A. Coupal, PHS, 1:16.02. 9, Brousseau, AVCS, 1:16.97. 10, Roy, AVCS, 1:18.96. 11, A. Silver, PHS, 1:19.05. 12, Frank-Calvo, AVCS, 1:19.76. 13, Chase, AVCS, 1:22.52. 14, Briehl, PHS, 1:25.30. 15, Richards, BCS, 1:27.49. 16, Drake, MCS, 1:37.94. 17, Boucher, MCS, 1:41.58. 18, Dever, MCS, 1:41.89. 19, Giovazzino, MCS, 1:44.91. 20, O'Connor, MCS, 1:52.21.
100-yard breaststroke- 1, Garrow, AVCS, 1:16.35. 2, Hathaway, AVCS, 1:21.41. 3, A. Silver, PHS, 1:22.30. 4, A. Coupal, PHS, 1:24.26. 5, Roy, AVCS, 1:25.03. 6, Manion, AVCS, 1:25.73. 7, Chase, AVCS, 1:29.85. 8, Briehl, PHS, 1:30.24. 9, Fuller, PHS, 1:31.47. 10, M. Silver, PHS, 1:32.74. 11, Frank-Calvo, AVCS, 1:33.39. 12, G. Coupal, PHS, 1:35.81. 13, Richards, BCS, 1:39.07. 14, LaValley, PHS, 1:41.18. 15, Giovazzino, MCS, 1:47.76. 16, Brousseau, AVCS, 1:53.85. 17, Didyoung, MCS, 2:00.89. 18, O'Connor, MCS, 2:17.62.
100-yard freestyle- 1, Hathaway, AVCS, 1:00.45. 2, Garrow, AVCS, 1:00.61. 3, M. Silver, PHS, 1:01.76. 4, Manion, AVCS, 1:03.63. 5, A. Silver, PHS, 1:04.22. 6, A. Coupal, PHS, 1:05.41. 7, Brousseau, AVCS, 1:05.66. 8, Roy, AVCS, 1:06.29. 9, Briehl, PHS, 1:07.18. 10, LaValley, PHS, 1:07.47. 11, Fuller, PHS, 1:08.35. 12, G. Coupal, PHS, 1:09.11. 13, Chase, AVCS, 1:10.05. 14, Richards, BCS, 1:11.22. 15, Frank-Calvo, AVCS, 1:12.24. 16, Maness, MCS, 1:16.96. 17, Giovazzino, MCS, 1:19.46. 18, Boucher, MCS, 1:22.03. 19, Drake, MCS, 1:25.46. 20, Dever, MCS, 1:31.66. 21, O'Connor, MCS, 1:31.78. 22, Didyoung, MCS, 1:36.30.
200-yard individual medley- 1, Garrow, AVCS, 2:30.85. 2, Hathaway, AVCS, 2:31.25. 3, M. Silver, PHS, 2:36.61. 4, Manion, AVCS, 2:39.29. 5, A. Silver, PHS, 2:40.13. 6, A. Coupal, PHS, 2:46.85. 7, Briehl, PHS, 2:50.11. 8, Fuller, PHS, 2:50.68. 9, G. Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 2:54.62. 10, LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 2:55.02. 11, Frank-Calvo, AVCS, 2:58.69. 12, Roy, AVCS, 3:01.04. 13, Chase, AVCS, 3:02.62. 14, Brousseau, AVCS, 3:04.25. 15, Richards, BCS, 3:05.73. 16, Giovazzino, MCS, 3:31.61. 17, O'Connor, MCS, 4:02.13.
