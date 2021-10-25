Plattsburgh sweeps Oswego in home finale

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team hit .235 for the match, defeating Oswego State, 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-19), in its State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) and home finale on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Hall.
It marked the Cardinals' first win over the Lakers since Oct. 12, 2013, and their first straight-set victory over Oswego since Sept. 9, 2011.
Plattsburgh State rises to 9-15 overall (2-7 SUNYAC) with the win and closes out its 2021 campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. when it visits Castleton University. Oswego falls to 9-13 overall (1-8 SUNYAC) with the loss and wraps up its season at the Skidmore Invitational from Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30.
The Cardinals hopped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set, and while the Lakers eventually trimmed the gap to 10-8, a 9-0 Plattsburgh State run that included a pair of kills and a block assist by senior outside hitter/opposite Meghan O'Brien (Marietta, N.Y./Marcellus) staked the home team to a 19-8 advantage. While Oswego went on a 6-2 surge, a kill by senior middle hitter Alicia Fisher (Brooklyn, N.Y./Science Skills) and a Laker attacking error handed the Cardinals a 25-16 victory in the first.
Oswego posted an early 3-1 cushion in the second set, only to see the Cardinals fire off seven straight points to take a 7-3 lead. During that stretch, senior middle hitter Ann Beauchamp (Potsdam, N.Y./Potsdam) floored a pair of kills and registered a block assist. The Lakers hung around and eventually tied the score at 18-all, but a Beauchamp kill, a Laker setting error and a Beauchamp service ace put Plattsburgh State out in front, 21-18. Oswego eventually pulled within two at 24-22, but junior outside hitter/opposite Jenn Braun (Garrison, N.Y./Walter Panas) sealed the set victory for the Cardinals with a kill on the ensuing rally.
The two teams battled back and forth for most of the third set, with the Lakers drawing within 20-19 following a service ace by junior setter McKenna Corbin. Plattsburgh State closed out the match with five unanswered points, three of which came via the block, to claim the third, 25-19.
Plattsburgh State finished the match with a 7-5 edge in service aces, an 11-5 cushion in blocks and a 48-43 differential in digs.
Sophomore defensive specialist/outside hitter Payton Zophy (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa) was nearly perfect offensively in the match, hitting .450 with 10 kills and just one error on 20 swings. She completed the double-double with 11 digs. Senior setter/defensive specialist Olga Muka (Hicksville, N.Y./Holy Trinity Diocesan) and sophomore setter Emma Rivers (Nesconset, N.Y./Smithtown West) combined for 26 assists, while senior setter Allyssa Rock (West Chazy, N.Y./Beekmantown) served up two aces. Defensively, senior libero/defensive specialist Maddy Zophy (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa) defended 18 digs, while Fisher tallied seven total blocks (one solo, six assist).
For Oswego, sophomore middle hitter Georgia Farry led the way with eight kills and a .333 hitting percentage, while Corbin and senior setter Dana Carey combined for 23 assists. Senior outside hitter/libero Skylar Bechard reinforced the Lakers' back row with 16 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.