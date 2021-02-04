Plattsburgh State's Payne makes Women's Basketball All-Decade Team

CORTLAND — Kathleen Payne (Goshen, N.Y./Goshen; 2010-14) of the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team has been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Basketball All-Decade Team, as announced by the conference office.
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 15 players to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team, but was not broken down by position.
To be eligible, players had to have played at least one season between the 2009-10 season and the 2018-19 season and must have either been named All-SUNYAC at least twice or a SUNYAC Athlete of the Year once.
Payne finished her career as one of the program's most decorated student-athletes in its history, earning Honorable Mention All-America honors from D3hoops.com and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) in 2013-14 after a year in which she helped lead the Cardinals to their first-ever SUNYAC title, their first-ever NCAA Division III Tournament appearance and a program-record 23-6 mark.
She also was tabbed to the D3hoops.com All-Region First Team and the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Upstate All-Star First Team in 2013-14 while earning SUNYAC Player of the Year honors that same season.
Payne was a three-time First-Team All-SUNYAC selection (2013-14, 2012-13, 2011-12), a two-time SUNYAC All-Tournament Team honoree (2013-14, 2012-13) and the 2010-11 SUNYAC Rookie of the Year.
She holds career program records in scoring (1,722 points) and rebounds (759), and she owns the top two scoring seasons in program history (569 points in 2013-14, 476 points in 2011-12).
Payne finished her career with averages of 16.4 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game, and she earned the Plattsburgh State Female Senior Achievement Award in 2013-14.
Plattsburgh State went 56-50 overall during her four years with the program, winning one SUNYAC title (2013-14) and making one NCAA Division III Tournament appearance.
SUNY Cortland's Jessica Laing was tabbed as the SUNYAC Women's Basketball Athlete of the Decade, while SUNY New Paltz head coach Jamie Seward earned SUNYAC Women's Basketball Coach of the Decade honors.
