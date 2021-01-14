Plattsburgh State's Heymann named to X-C All-Decade Team

CORTLAND — Mike Heymann (Tully, N.Y./Tully; 2007-10) of the Plattsburgh State men's cross country team has been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Cross Country All-Decade Team.
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 15 runners to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team. To be eligible, runners must have competed at least one season between 2010-19 and must have been either an All-SUNYAC honoree more than once, an All-American, or at least a two-time national qualifier.
Heymann wrapped up his career as the one of the most decorated runners in the history of the men's cross country program at Plattsburgh State.
He is one of only 85 men's cross country runners in Division III history to earn three U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honors, placing among the top 35 at the NCAA Championships in 2008 (20th), 2009 (ninth) and 2010 (fifth).
Heymann was a two-time runner-up at the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships (2010 and 2009), and he earned USTFCCCA All-Region honors all four years of his career.
A member of the SUNYAC Cross Country Championship Hall of Fame, he earned First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2010, 2009 and 2008, finishing as a runner-up at the conference meet in 2010 and 2009 while placing third in 2008.
He also earned Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition in 2007. Because of his success, Heymann was named the Plattsburgh State Male Athlete of the Year and earned the Plattsburgh State Male Senior Achievement Award, both in 2010-11.
SUNY Geneseo's Isaac Garcia-Cassani was tabbed as the SUNYAC Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Decade, while Geneseo head coach Dan Moore earned SUNYAC Men's Cross Country Coach of the Decade honors.
