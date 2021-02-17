Plattsburgh State's Heymann named to All-Decade Team

CORTLAND — Former Plattsburgh State men's track and field student-athlete Mike Heymann has been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Track and Field All-Decade Team, as announced by the conference office.
The All-Decade Team encompasses both indoor and outdoor track and field.
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 68 athletes to closely mirror the average size of an annual all-conference team. To be eligible, athletes must have competed at least one season between 2009-10 and 2018-19 and must have been either a two-time All-SUNYAC honoree, a conference Athlete of the Year or record holder, an All-American, or a two-time national qualifier.
Heymann enjoyed one of the most distinguished careers ever compiled by a Plattsburgh State student-athlete, earning four U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honors in indoor and outdoor track and field while setting five program records, two SUNYAC meet records and one SUNYAC record. Within the department, he was named the Plattsburgh State Male Athlete of the Year and earned the Plattsburgh State Male Senior Achievement Award in 2010-11. This marks Heymann's second SUNYAC All-Decade Team honor, as he also earned the distinction in cross country.
In indoor competition, he earned two All-America honors in the 5,000-meter run, placing sixth at the national meet in 2011 (14:31.61) and finishing seventh at NCAAs in 2010 (14:53.70). Heymann also competed at the NCAA Division III Championships in 2009, placing ninth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:39.24. He holds the SUNYAC and program record in the 5,000-meter run (14:13.02), and he owns the SUNYAC meet record in the 5,000-meter run (14:34.98) and the 3,000-meter run (8:27.70). Heymann also holds program records in the 3,000-meter run (8:17.54) and the distance medley relay (10:15.15). A three-time First-Team All-SUNYAC honoree (2011, 2010 and 2009), he won the SUNYAC title in the 5,000-meter run in 2011 (14:34.98) after winning the conference championship in the 3,000-meter run in 2010 (8:27.70) and 2009 (8:40.21).
In outdoor competition, he earned two All-America honors in the 10,000-meter run, finishing fourth at nationals in 2011 (30:31.42) and sixth at NCAAs in 2010 (30:46.79). He also qualified for the national meet in the 5,000-meter run in 2011 (10th, 14:58.12), 2010 (11th, 14:58.97) and 2009 (10th, 15:00.73) and the 10,000-meter run in 2009 (11th, 31:44.16). Heymann holds the SUNYAC meet record in the 10,000-meter run (30:44.16) in addition to owning program records in the 5,000-meter run (14:24.55) and the 10,000-meter run (29:55.37). A four-time All-SUNYAC honoree, he earned First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2011, 2010 and 2009 and Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition in 2008. Heymann captured the SUNYAC title in the 10,000-meter run in 2011 (30:44.16), 2010 (31:00.82) and 2009 (31:53.47) and was the conference runner-up in the 5,000-meter run in 2008 (15:45.49).
Fredonia's Nick Guarino was tabbed as the SUNYAC Men's Track and Field Athlete of the Decade, while SUNY Cortland head coach Steve Patrick earned SUNYAC Men's Track and Field Coach of the Decade honors.
