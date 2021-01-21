Plattsburgh State's Cummings earns spot on volleyball All-Decade Team

CORTLAND — Rosi Cummings (Plattsburgh/Beekmantown; 2010-13) of the Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team has been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Volleyball All-Decade Team.
Cummings was also a member of the Beekmantown girls volleyball team prior to joining the Cardinals.
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 19 players (due to a tie) to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team, but was not broken down by position.
To be eligible, players had to have played at least one season between 2010-19 and must have either been named All-SUNYAC at least twice or a SUNYAC Athlete of the Year once.
Cummings concluded her career as one of the most impactful and decorated student-athletes in program history.
She earned the program's first and, to date, only American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America honor in 2013, earning an Honorable Mention selection.
Also in 2013, she earned AVCA All-New York Region recognition, was chosen as the SUNYAC Player of the Year and garnered Second-Team ECAC Metro/Upstate All-Star status.
Cummings earned First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2013 and Second-Team All-SUNYAC East mention in 2012 and 2011, and she was tabbed to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2013.
In the program's career record book, she ranks second in kills (1,183), third in kills per set (3.05), fifth in hitting percentage (.196 – 1,183-484-3,565), sixth in digs per set (3.25) and eighth in digs (1,262).
