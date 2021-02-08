CORTLAND – Former Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey student-athletes Mathieu Cadieux (Oshawa, Ontario/Quinnipiac University [NCAA Division I, ECAC Hockey]; 2011-14) and Dylan Clarke (Belleville, Ontario/Kingston Voyageurs [OPJHL]; 2007-11) have been named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Ice Hockey All-Decade Team, as announced by the conference office.
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting.
The final team selected consisted of 18 players to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team, but was not broken down by position. To be eligible, players had to have played at least one season between the 2009-10 season and the 2018-19 season and must have either been named All-SUNYAC at least twice or a SUNYAC Athlete of the Year once.
Cadieux lived up to the legacy of the many storied goaltenders who have starred for the Cardinals over the years, earning two American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-America honors while backstopping Plattsburgh State to a 57-17-7 overall record during his three years with the program after transferring from NCAA Division I Quinnipiac University.
He earned Second-Team All-America recognition in 2011-12 before picking up Third-Team All-America laurels in 2012-13. A three-time All-SUNYAC choice, he was chosen to the All-SUNYAC First Team in 2012-13 and 2011-12 and the All-SUNYAC Second Team in 2013-14.
For his efforts in leading the Cardinals to a SUNYAC championship and an NCAA Division III Tournament appearance in 2011-12, he was named the Plattsburgh State Male Athlete of the Year and earned a spot on the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team.
Cadieux fashioned a .928 save percentage, a 1.82 goals-against average, nine shutouts and a 50-18-6 record over the course of his collegiate career, including his freshman season at Quinnipiac.
He holds the Plattsburgh State career record for goals-against average (1.76) and owns the second (1.65, 2013-14) and third (1.78, 2012-13) best single-season goals-against average marks in program history.
Clarke wrapped up his career as a four-time All-SUNYAC honoree, earning First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2008-09 and Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition in 2010-11, 2009-10 and 2007-08.
In addition, Clarke earned AHCA First-Team All-America recognition in 2008-09 after recording 39 points on 16 goals and 23 assists, and he was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2009-10.
For his career, Clarke finished with 139 points on 67 goals and 72 assists across 114 games played. He is tied for fifth in the program's career record book in power-play goals with 30, and he scored seven game-winning goals in 2007-08, tied for the second most in program history.
As a team, Plattsburgh State fashioned an 88-21-7 overall record during his four years with the program, winning three SUNYAC titles and making four NCAA Division III Tournament appearances. The Cardinals competed in the national championship game during his freshman season in 2007-08 and made the national semifinals in 2009-10.
SUNY Geneseo's Conlan Keenan was named the SUNYAC Men's Ice Hockey Athlete of the Decade, while Geneseo head coach Chris Schultz earned SUNYAC Men's Ice Hockey Coach of the Decade honors.
