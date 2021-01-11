Plattsburgh State's Braun, Driscoll named to SUNYAC Cross Country All-Decade Team

CORTLAND – Two former members of the Plattsburgh State women's cross country team have been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Cross Country All-Decade Team, as announced Monday by the conference office.
Plattsburgh State's honorees include Stefanie Braun (Dix Hills, N.Y./Half Hollow Hills East; 2008-11) and Kelley Driscoll (Geneva, N.Y./Geneva; 2010-13).
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 15 runners to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team. To be eligible, runners must have competed at least one season between 2010-19 and must have been either an All-SUNYAC honoree, an All-American, or at least a two-time national qualifier.
Braun carried the torch from her predecessors during a period of great success among Plattsburgh State distance runners. She competed at the national meet three times, with her 15th-place finish in 2011, which earned her U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honors, serving as her top result.
Braun was a four-time USTFCCCA All-Region honoree, winning the NCAA Division III Atlantic Regional Cross Country Championships individually in 2011, and she captured three All-SUNYAC laurels during her career, which culminated in a SUNYAC title in 2011 on the course at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.
She earned First-Team All-SUNYAC recognition twice (2011 and 2009) and received Second-Team All-SUNYAC mention once (2008). Braun, who is a member of the SUNYAC Cross Country Championship Hall of Fame, was named the Plattsburgh State Female Athlete of the Year in 2011-12.
A model of consistency at the conference meet, Driscoll was a four-time All-SUNYAC honoree, earning First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2013 and 2012 and Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition in 2011 and 2010.
Driscoll finished among the top six at the conference meet twice, placing fifth in 2013 and sixth in 2012. She competed at nationals on three occasions, qualifying once as an individual, and she was a three-time USTFCCCA All-Region honoree, with her top regional finish (11th) coming in 2013. Because of her success, Driscoll earned induction into the SUNYAC Cross Country Championship Hall of Fame.
SUNY Geneseo's Genny Corcoran was tabbed as the SUNYAC Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Decade, while Geneseo head coach Dan Moore earned SUNYAC Women's Cross Country Coach of the Decade honors.
