Plattsburgh State's Abdeen named to SUNYAC Women's Tennis All-Decade Team

CORTLAND — Rukshana Abdeen (Colombo, Sri Lanka/Colombo International School; 2018-19) of the Plattsburgh State women's tennis team has been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Tennis All-Decade Team.
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 18 players to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team, but was not broken down by position. To be eligible, players had to have played at least one season between 2010-19 and must have either been named All-SUNYAC at least twice or a SUNYAC Athlete of the Year once.
Abdeen proved herself as one of the top women's tennis players in the conference during her two years competing for Plattsburgh State. Playing at the top doubles and singles positions in the Cardinals' lineup, she earned First-Team All-SUNYAC Singles recognition in 2019 and 2018 and First-Team All-SUNYAC Doubles honors in 2019 with teammate Sarah Hoeffner.
Abdeen fashioned a career record of 16-4 in both singles and doubles play. She played every match of her career at No. 1 singles, while she was 10-2 for her career at No. 1 doubles and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. During her two years with the program, Plattsburgh State went 17-11 overall, which included a 10-5 mark in 2018.
